The Hawkins County Humane Society really needs much more animal shelter space to handle the ongoing recent surge of homeless dogs and cats.
There has been an ‘epidemic’ of increased homeless dogs and cats following a large county and regional trend of animal shelters at or near full capacity.
Most area animal shelters are at near capacity or full with potential for more euthanasia and increase in strays.
In 2020 we took in 434 dogs, 295 cats, including 39 dogs and 100 cats from Animal Control. Through October of 2020 we have taken in 830 dogs and cats, far outpacing past years. We have people calling daily and are frustrated when we have to tell them we are at and over capacity. We are reaching out to fosters until a space opens up. Our fosters are also at capacity so the only thing we can do is put these animals on a waiting list. I have never seen it as bad as it is now.
During the initial stages of the pandemic when people were more at home our adoptions were up. Now with people not being able to find work or going back to work or having to move, losing income, rental restrictions, etc. more and more animals are being surrendered to the shelter. The number of strays that we get calls on each day is at its highest I’ve ever seen and we are close to a crisis situation.
Our animals are assessed on intake and given shots and wormed and if any other problems exist we treat them. Although we do not have a veterinarian on staff, we do not turn away animals who have been injured and we do everything we can possible for the animal with assistance from local veterinarians.
With an added new building we would be able to double our intake. We also need to have proper isolation and treatment rooms along with proper ventilation. This is something that we have needed in Hawkins County for such a long time and with the pandemic is now critical to the life and death to our dogs, cats and other county animals.
We are also hoping to be able to get Hawkins County Animal Control service since most of our calls are from the county. We are currently working with Animal Controls in Rogersville, Church Hill and Surgoinsville. With the recent closing of the Mount Carmel Animal Shelter we are now helping to rescue their animals. Our animal shelter has to have two kennels each for cats and dogs to be available for each Animal Control. We are working with ‘Snip-It and others that donate to spay and neuter all animals before adoption.
We are asking the public to attend the Dec. 2 Ad Hoc Committee meeting and voice their opinions on how much our county needs a larger animal shelter facility. With a larger facility we can help with this ongoing problem.
Sandy Behnke
Director, Hawkins County Humane Society