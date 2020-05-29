SNEEDVILLE — Rev. Donnie Augustus Shaw, born October 18, 1932, departed this life on May 20, 2020, at his home at the age of 87.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Rev. Shafter and Birdie Shaw; nephew, Michael Finley; and brothers-in-law, Bobby Finley, Robert Raley and Johnnie Riley.
Donnie was a member of Gaps Chapel Missionary Baptist Church. He started preaching in 1957 and pastored his first church, Thankful Missionary Baptist Church, in Morristown. He later pastored several churches in Hancock County as well as two churches in Maryland. He was the pastor of Panther Creek Missionary Baptist Church at the time of his passing. Donnie was the oldest minister pastoring a church in Hancock County
Survivors include his wife of 67 years, Norma Alder Shaw, of Sneedville; son, Rev. Jim Shaw and wife, Teresa, of Sneedville; grandchildren, Jeremy (Mikayla) Shaw, and Jamie (Levi) Johnson, all of Sneedville; great-grandchildren, Ethan Shaw, Caydan Shaw, Tori, Kynzi and Mason Johnson, and Jaycee Shipley; sisters, Janice (Tib) Finley, of Culleco, TN, Wilma Kate Raley, of Maynardville, and Georgia Riley, of Sneedville; and several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank Dr. John Short, Joe Campbell, and all the nurses that took good care of Donnie during his sickness.
Donnie will be missed by all who knew him.
What a journey this journey has been. For I am now ready to be offered and the time of my departure is at hand. I have fought a good fight. I have finished my course. I have kept the faith.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m., Sunday, May 24, 2020, at Gaps Chapel Baptist Church, with Rev. Fain Lee (Bo) Riley, Rev. Robbie Johnson and Rev. Ronnie Kinsler, officiating.
Interment followed in Gaps Chapel Church Cemetery.
Serving as pallbearers were Jerome Johnson, Dale Seal, Charles Fleenor, Sam Hensley, Robbie Raley and Chris Nease.
Serving as honorary pallbearers were Lance Weston, David Lawson, Howard Sheets, Doug Gibson and Tobie Trent.
The family received friends from 6 to 9 p.m., on Friday, May 22, 2020, and Saturday, May 23, 2020, at McNeil Funeral Home.
Online condolences can be made at www.mcneilfuneralhome.com.
McNeil Funeral Home, of Sneedville, handled the arrangements.
