Well-known Hawkins resident arrested, accused of steroid trafficking

Hawkins County resident Carl “Ketron” Bailey was arrested Wednesday afternoon on drug trafficking and possession charges.
This came after {span}after a foreign package containing thousands of doses of various steroids and other prescription drugs was allegedly delivered to his home.
Bailey, 57, 187 Shady Lane Avenue, Rogersville, is a past Hawkins County commission candidate. He also organized alumni football games several years ago between Volunteer and Cherokee high school graduates as a fundraiser for both schools.
The Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office has said in published reports that the U.S. Customs Office at the Memphis Airport intercepted a suspicious foreign package addressed to Bailey.
Customs reportedly opened the packaged, discovered steroids, and then sealed the packaged and arranged with the HCSO for a controlled delivery to Bailey’s residence.
On Wednesday, Sept. 30, the HCSO Narcotics Unit searched Bailey’s home and found numerous prescription drugs and Schedule III narcotics.
According to the HCSO report filed by Lt. Lynn Campbell, Bailey did not have a valid prescription for said drugs.
Among the drugs found were 250 mg vials of Testosterone Cypionate (Schedule III), 10 mg tablets of Tamoxifenum (Prescription Drug), 24iu vials HCG (Prescription drug), 450 mg vial Testosterone Acetate (Schedule III) and 300 mg vial Testosterone Enanthate (Schedule III) among others.
The HCSO also seized three vehicles from Bailey, a motorcycle and a handgun.
Bailey was charged with possession of Schedule III narcotics with intent to deliver, possession of Schedule IV narcotics with intent to deliver, possession of a firearm during commission of a dangerous felony, and maintaining a dwelling where narcotics are sold.
Bailey was released form the Hawkins County Jail on $50,000 bond pending arraignment in Sessions Court on Oct. 5.