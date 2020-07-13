SNEEDVILLE ¯ In Hancock County Schools, the top priorities are the health and safety of students and staff, Dr. Michael Belcher, Director of Schools, said in the district’s recently released plan to reopen schools for the 2020-21 school year.
“The HCS Leadership Team has been working diligently to safely welcome our students back to school in a traditional format on Monday, August 3,” Dr. Belcher said in the introduction to that document. “A distance learning option will also be provided for students. While there are many changes occurring in our world, the mission of Hancock County Schools, “Success through Perseverance,” continues to be our focus. COVID-19 information changes regularly; therefore, flexibility will be needed throughout the school year and instructional changes may take place. Thank you for your patience, understanding, and flexibility as we try to make decisions that will support student learning.”
Information regarding school reopening and changes throughout the school year will be communicated via the Hancock County Schools website (www.hancockcountyschools.com) and HCES’s and HCMHS’s official social media pages, he said.
Following is the content of the re-opening plan.
Building and Classroom Procedures
• Students and staff may wear masks if they choose. The mask fabric design may not be distracting and must follow the dress code.
• The CDC recommends the use of masks; however, HCS will not mandate masks for students. HCS strongly encourages the use of masks. (The Hancock County BOE is not governed by county mandates.)
• HCS will require visitors and food service staff to wear masks in the school building where feasible.
• Each building will work on appropriate group sizing where feasible.
• Intensive cleaning/sanitation throughout all buildings will occur throughout the day and in the evening.
• Heavy traffic areas, such as offices, will be behind plexiglass.
• Signage will be posted in all buildings encouraging frequent hand washing and social distancing.
• Hand washing breaks provided where feasible.
• Hand-sanitizer stations will be installed in classrooms and common areas. Their use will be monitored and encouraged.
• The buildings will consistently utilize a misting sanitation sprayer in the schools. The mister quickly delivers disinfectant to large surface areas as well as hard-to-reach corners and crevices. The misters provide better coverage than using the traditional spray/wipe method of cleaning. The misters help reduce flu viruses, bacteria, and mold on surfaces that can otherwise be difficult to reach.
• When possible, desks will be arranged to face the same direction.
• Calculators, keyboards, manipulatives, and other necessary shared equipment will be sanitized between uses. Screens should not be directly sprayed with disinfectant.
• Tables and seats will be sanitized between classes as feasible.
• Sharing of classroom resources will be limited when possible.
• Checked out books or other materials will be set aside for four days before the next check out cycle.
Screening Procedures for Student and Staff Arrival
• Parents are asked to be diligent in monitoring their child’s health which includes taking their students’ temperatures prior to boarding a bus or arriving on campus. Anyone who feels sick should remain home.
• Upon arrival on campus, all students and staff will have their temperatures screened daily.
• No car riders or student drivers should arrive before 7:40 a.m.
• Students will be able to report to homeroom at 7:45 a.m. to reduce congregation in common areas.
• The following will take place for anyone who develops a temperature of 100.4 or higher: Students with a temperature of 100.4 will be taken to a secure area to rest. At the same time, the parent or guardian will be contacted to pick up their child. A child may return to school once they have been fever-free for 24 hours without a fever reducer. The secure area will be sanitized after the child leaves to go home. Each student must have two working emergency contact numbers on file at his or her school.
Visitor Procedures
• Visitors will be limited to mandatory activities and meetings.
• Visitors to buildings during normal operating hours will be limited by appointment only.
• All visitors will have a health and temperature screening before entering the building.
• A trained staff member will conduct the visitor health and temperature screening.
• All visitors must wear a mask inside the building at all times.
Busing Procedures
• All drivers will wear a face covering.
• All buses will be equipped with hand sanitizing stations.
• Students will sit with family members or other students from their bus stop.
• 70% of buses will be equipped with seatbelts and students will be expected to wear them at all times.
• Students will fill up the bus from the back to the front.
• When possible, seats will be left open between families and students from the same bus stop.
• Buses will be sanitized daily with the misting sanitation sprayer.
Cafeteria Procedures
• Breakfast will be prepackaged and delivered to each child’s homeroom in the morning.
• Clickers will be used instead of lunch pins to count students.
• Hand-sanitizer will be available in the cafeteria.
• Intensive cleaning/sanitation of the kitchen and seating areas will be completed several times throughout the day and after school.
• Cafeteria lines will be staggered where feasible.
• Seating will be spaced and alternate eating locations will be provided where feasible.
• No visitors will be permitted in the cafeteria.
• Meals will be available for pickup once per week for distance learning students.
Athletics and Extracurricular Activities
• Parents must sign an additional waiver for participation in athletics or extracurricular activities. These waivers will be available at each school.
• Students will have their temperature taken and answer a health screening questionnaire before participating in practice, games, or other activities.
• Hand washing breaks will be provided where feasible.
• Students must bring their own water bottles. No team water bottles will be used.
• Practices and other events will take place outside when feasible.
• Indoor spaces utilized by student groups will be cleaned and disinfected after each use.
• Parents and students will be updated as information and changes become available from the TDOE, TSSAA, and CDC.
• Students who have a fever above 100.4, or other symptoms of COVID-19, will not be permitted to participate in extracurricular activities until the student is fever and symptom-free for at least 24 hours without a fever reducer.
• If a positive test for COVID-19 occurs in a school building with a student or staff member, district and school administrators will work with local health officials, who will take the lead on notifications and contact tracing.
• In accordance with state and local laws and regulations, school administrators will notify other staff while maintaining confidentiality in accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) and Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996 (HIPPA).
• Potential school closure will be based on the level of risk determined by local health officials.
• If the school is closed due to COVID-19, virtual learning will be initiated for at least two weeks.
• If a closure is needed for intensive cleaning/sanitation, electronic communication will be provided via the Hancock County Schools website (www.hancockcountyschools.com) and HCES’s and HCMHS’s official social media pages. Closure information will also be communicated in paper format at the school level.
• A student/staff member with COVID-19 will not be allowed to return to school for a minimum of 14 calendar days and must be fever-free for 72 hours immediately before returning.
Virtual Learning Option (K-12)
• A virtual learning option will be available to students.
• Attendance will be taken.
• Students participating in virtual learning will utilize Google Classroom to access all instructional materials and assignments on a daily basis.
• Students participating in virtual learning are required to meet all assignment deadlines. Students are also required to communicate with their teachers via school email or other options for communication provided by the teacher.
• Students participating in virtual learning will earn grades just as those students participating in traditional instruction.
• The choice to participate in virtual learning must be made for planning purposes no later than Friday, July 24. Parents will declare their intent for learning using the following link: https://forms.gle/V9G62fafnzjbnKTs6. If a submission is not made by Friday, July 24th, your student will be enrolled in the traditional format. A form must be completed for each child in your home. If parents are unable to complete the online form, please contact Ashely Hopkins at the director’s office, (423) 733-2591, and request to complete the form by phone during the hours of 9:00-4:00 between now and July 24.
• Students may return to traditional school from virtual learning at the beginning of any nine weeks. Please refer to the school calendar.
• Attendance will be determined based on assignment completion and daily communication with the classroom teacher.
• How-to videos and guides for parents and families to support virtual learning will be published on social media accounts and our district website.
• In the event that virtual learning becomes necessary for all students, the same protocols will be followed as optional virtual learning.