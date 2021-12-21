The Tennessee Highway Patrol will be conducting sobriety roadside safety checkpoint in Hawkins County Friday, Dec. 31 on Rt. 66S near the Rock Cut
Impaired driving is a serious crime that kills more than 16,000 people and injures 305,000 others every year in the United States. Troopers will evaluate drivers for signs of alcohol or drug impairment.
Troopers will target those who operate a vehicle while impaired and take corrective actions for other violations observed while ensuring the protection of all motorists.
The Tennessee Highway Patrol recognizes that sobriety checkpoints are highly visible and effective tools in the battle against impaired driving.
Jan. 7 Driver’s License checkpoint
The Tennessee Highway Patrol will be conducting driver license roadside safety checkpoints during the week of Jan. 07, 2022 on Rt. 66 in Hawkins County.
Recognizing the danger presented to the public by unqualified drivers, Troopers will concentrate their efforts on vehicles being operated by drivers who would violate the driver license laws of Tennessee.
The Tennessee Highway Patrol has found these driver license roadside safety checkpoints to be an effective means of enforcing driver license laws of Tennessee while ensuring the protection of all motorists.