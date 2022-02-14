Changes in populations in East Tennessee have led to several changes in voting districts, bringing new faces to the political landscape in Hawkins County.
Saturday marked the first Chamber of Commerce Legislative Breakfast since the beginning of COVID, which brought some of these new faces to Rogersville.
TN State Representative Scotty Campbell, of Johnson County, will now also represent the Allandale and Mount Carmel communities in eastern Hawkins County.
TN State Representative Gary Hicks Jr., who currently represents all of Hawkins and Hancocck counties, loses the eastern tip of Hawkins, but gains part of Claiborne County. Tennessee State Senator Jon Lundberg of Bristol will also be the State Senator for Hawkins County.
Gary Hicks talked about changes to Tennessee’s $52 Billion Budget, citing “Caution” as the operative word during the first weeks of this legislative session.
After outlining several changes to how the budget will work, Hicks pointed out many of the reasons that Tennessee’s population is growing, and how the legislature is working to enhance those reasons.
John Lundberg pointed out that Tennessee’s fiscal situation is the envy of the 49 other states.
Lundberg pointed out that Tennessee’s education funding system is getting makeover because, “Right now, we can’t say how much it costs to educate a child, and we have to be able to do that.”
US Congresswoman Diana Harshbarger also spoke, lamenting that the local fiscal situation in Tennessee is much better news than what she is able to report from Washington.
Harshbarger, who is seeking reelection after her first term in congress, reported that inflation is at a 40-year high, and that the national debt is now over 30 trillion dollars.
She also gave a preview of plans that are being made for changes if the Republican Party manages to take back control of the House of Representatives.
Seven task forces are being formed.
These task forces will deal with: Jobs and Economy, American Freedoms, Energy and Climate, National Security, Health Care, and China. These task forces should be able to make policy recommendations by May.