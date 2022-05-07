Food City officials recently announced plans to join the Ace Hardware family of stores, launching their line of Curt’s Ace Hardware stores later this summer.
“We look forward to bringing Curt’s Ace Hardware store locations to the communities where we know there is a need,” says Steven C. Smith, Food City president and chief executive officer. “Given our vast merchandising and marketing experience, I’m confident that our team will do an excellent job managing and operating these locations.”
Food City is evaluating locations in Abingdon, Bristol, Piney Flats, Erwin, and Elizabethton, in addition to Mize Farm & Garden Supply Co. in Gray, TN, which Food City recently purchased.
“We greatly appreciate the support that our loyal customers have shown us, and we want to leverage our Curt’s Ace Hardware brand to better serve the communities where we already do business,” says Smith.
Ace Hardware is known for their wide variety of top-quality products, including Benjamin Moore paints, Big Green Egg, Trager, and Weber barbeque accessories, as well as power tools and equipment, hardware, lawn and garden, and other home improvement supplies.
The company will share more details as they become available. Visit their website at foodcity.com for Food City store information, current happenings, and company updates.
Headquartered in Abingdon, Virginia, K-VA-T Food Stores (Food City’s parent company) operates 138 retail outlets throughout southeast Kentucky, southwest Virginia, east Tennessee, north Georgia, and Alabama.