The Church Hill residence Bill and Carole Killen will be featured in an episode of “Designing Spaces” which airs Wednesday, Oct. 6 and Wednesday, Oct. 13 on the Lifetime network beginning at 7:30 a.m. both days.
The Killens had a 13D residential sprinkler system installed in our home in August which was coordinated by and with the National Fire Sprinkler Association (NFSA).
The process was filmed by the Designing Spaces television team and reviewed and edited by NFSA leadership. The program is titled “FIRE PROTECTION”.
Bill Killen is a retired US Navy and NASA firefighter, and is the president of th eHawkins County Volunteer Fireman’s Association.
“Carole and I sincerely appreciate the assistance and support of Chief Shane Ray, NFSA President, Vickie Pritchett, NFSA Executive Officer, and NFSA Area 3 Regional Manager Brian Biggs, for their role in this project,” Killen said. “We are honored to be a part of NFSA’s mission ‘To protect lives and property from fire through the wide-spread acceptance of the fire sprinkler concept’."
Killen added, "It was a great experience working with the Morristown Automatic Sprinkler Company Operations Manager Kenny Rogers and Sprinkler Mechanics Ben Hogan and Doug Broderick. We were impressed with the care these specialists embraced during the installation process.”