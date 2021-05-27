After lots of back-and-forth and discussion of some contentious topics, the Mount Carmel Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved a balanced 2021-2022 budget with no surplus at their May 20 meeting.
Originally, the budget included a surplus of $89,000, but the board voted to allocate this surplus to various donations and projects.
First, the board agreed to donate a portion of the surplus to a project at Mount Carmel Elementary School, increase their contribution to the town’s Senior Center, and allocate money for a proposed fall festival.
Additionally, the board approved a raise for Mount Carmel City Manager Mike Housewright that was promised to him three years ago when he assumed the duties of City Recorder on top of those of the City Manager.
Alderman Steven McLain then suggested that the remainder of the surplus be allocated towards paving.
The balanced budget with no surplus was then approved 4-2 on its first reading with Gilliam and McLain voting against it.
It will come before the board for its final reading at the June 24 BMA meeting.
The board also discussed bringing its current park up to ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act)-compliancy and potentially building an additional inclusive park. Mayor Pat Stillwell has since received backlash on social media for the following comment she made in an effort to clarify the definition of ‘inclusive park’: “What he’s talking about by inclusive is the children that’s got any defects or got handicaps.”
$10,000 raise for City Manager
Housewright took over as City Manager in November of 2017. When former City Recorder Marion Sandidge retired at the end of 2018, Housewright assumed the duties of that position in addition to those of the City Manager. Stillwell explained on that the board at the time promised Housewright a $10,000 raise for doing so.
However, in June of 2018, Housewright voluntarily removed this raise from the 2018-2019 budget to prevent two employees being laid off, as the town was experiencing financial problems.
“If you can show me that in the minutes, I’d like to see it,” Gilliam said. “If it ain’t on the minutes, it don’t hold water… I haven’t seen anything in the minutes that says you’re entitled to $10,000, and I called other people in the old administration, and they said that’s not true.”
“He’s kept the budget well, we haven’t had a tax increase, and we’ve had a surplus at the end of each year,” Stillwell replied. “He’s done his job, and done it well. This was promised to him as part of his hiring. … I was here at the meeting when they promised that.”
Alderman Darby Patrick told the board that he would like to see Housewright’s job evaluation before including a raise in the budget.
Back in January, Gilliam attempted to make a motion to eliminate the position of City Manager and name Housewright only the City Recorder. However, this motion was out-of-order, as the City Manager position was created by an ordinance and can only be eliminated by an ordinance.
Instead, the board voted in January in favor of Patrick’s motion to bring in an unbiased third party to evaluate Housewright’s job performance. Additionally, they voted in favor of Gibson’s motion to have City Attorney John Pevy draw up a severance contract specifying that Housewright will receive a six-month severance package should he be terminated without cause.
“I don’t have a problem giving people money who have got it coming, but show me in the paperwork where he is entitled to it,” Gilliam said on May 20.
“I never said I was entitled to anything,” Housewright replied. “I never even asked for this raise. As assistant City Manager, I was hired in at $50,000 with the agreement that I would go to $55,000 when the City Manager retired and I assumed those duties. It was also discussed that when Marion (Sandidge) retired and I assumed those responsibilities, that I would get a $10,000 raise.”
He added, “In June of 2018 I voluntarily wrote that out of the budget. That’s $30,000 out of my pocket that I’ve never said a thing about. But you (Gilliam) made this a point of contention because you want to pull anything you can away from me. I’ll tell you what. Don’t give me the raise, and I will resign the office of City Recorder and the city can hire someone for that position, because I’ve never been compensated for those responsibilities.”
Many audience members then began clapping.
“I wouldn’t give you $10,000 even if you did deserve it,” Gilliam said to Housewright.
Alderman Mindy Fleishour’s motion to include Housewright’s raise in the budget then passed by a vote of 4-2 with Gilliam and McLain opposed.
Donation to Mount Carmel Elementary
During the budget discussion, Alderman John Gibson made a motion that the board donate $5,311 from their $89,000 surplus to fund a car-rider pickup system at Mount Carmel Elementary School.
“They have been raising money for this to try and alleviate some of the traffic problems that we have on Cherry Street,” he said.
The school has already received $895 towards the project from private donations, and they held three snack days that raised a total of $1,794. The school needs $8,000 to completely fund the project. With the town’s donation and the money the school has already raised, they will have exactly the amount they need.
Gibson’s motion passed unanimously.
Contentious discussion on Senior Center donation
Though the Mount Carmel Senior Center had requested a contribution of $30,000 from the town for the 2021-2022 fiscal year, only $12,000 was originally budgeted for this purpose.
Patrick made a motion to increase this donation to $20,000.
“We can at least match the county,” Patrick said. “It’s bad that the county is paying more than we are (towards the town’s senior center).”
“The county’s got more money than we’ve got, too,” Gilliam replied.
“But, this is our town,” Patrick countered.
Patrick’s motion then failed, with Gilliam, Stillwell, and McLain voting ‘no’.
Later in the budget discussion, Gibson asked for suggestions from the members who voted ‘no’ on Patrick’s motion.
“If you go up there, it is really eye opening to see what they offer,” Gibson said. “There are some, that this is the only family they have left. It’s a service that the town provides and that we should support.”
He made another motion to contribute $20,000 to the center, but it failed by 3-3 tie as well.
“It’s crazy to me that the seniors are voting against the seniors,” Fleishour said.
Gibson then asked Stillwell what number she would feel comfortable contributing, and she suggested a $14,000 donation. However, her motion failed for lack of a second.
Patrick then made a motion to contribute $16,000, which passed by a vote of 4-2 with only Gilliam and McLain still opposed.
Potential new Fall Festival
Fleishour told the board that there has been some interest in creating a new town Fall Festival, though no official plans have been made. She then made a motion to allocate $15,000 of the surplus for this purpose.
A heated exchange began shortly after.
“Didn’t you just say at the workshop that we were maxed out on this budget?” Gilliam then asked Housewright.
Housewright: “We have an $89,000 surplus.”
Gilliam: “Well, yeah, but do you spend it every time you get it? Somewhere along the line, the taxpayers are going to get hit by this.”
Housewright: “Alderman, this board is creating the budget. Don’t make your case to me. Consult the board. I don’t have a vote.”
Fleishour: “It would be nice to give something back to the community that they haven’t had.”
Gibson: “You understand we’ve got a multi-million dollar budget, and we’re talking about allocating $15,000 for a Fall Festival. We’re talking about crumbs in the budget.”
Gilliam then alleged that some of the board members do not pay taxes, and Gibson questioned the validity of this claim.
Gilliam: “You’re always trying to do something to make you look good. Why don’t you do something for the town, the senior citizens, and everybody else out there?”
The crowd then erupted in laughter and shouting.
Fleishour: “We tried to do something for the senior citizens!”
“You just voted ‘no’ against the senior center,” Commissioner Ray Jessee, who was sitting in the audience, said to Gilliam. “Now you want to help us. Which is it?”
Gilliam: “I’ve got a reason for that (vote). I’m just saying that, every time you turn around, they want to donate a bunch of money. They want money out here for the damn sign (in front of city hall).”
When Stillwell asked Gilliam not to curse during meetings, he replied, “You’ve got a lot of room to talk because you get carried away with it every once in a while.”
Stillwell: “You haven’t heard me. You’re lying.”
Once the discussion settled down, the motion to allocate $15,000 for the Fall Festival then passed by a vote of 5-1 with only Gilliam opposed.
Paving, parks and social media backlash
McLain also made a motion to allocate the remaining surplus of $45,850 to paving, and this motion was unanimously approved.
Though no additional money was taken from the budget surplus for this purpose, Stillwell told the board that the town parks need to be updated to ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) compliancy. They currently do not meet ADA standards.
Gibson also noted that the BMA passed a resolution two years ago stating that the town would commit to building a park that is inclusive of all children. He noted that the Parks Committee has discussed updating lights, mulch and ADA-compliancy in the current park with the money allocated in the town’s budget for the park.
He suggested the town take some money from the proposed 2020-2021 budget surplus to begin building an inclusive park.
“We want to build something that makes a destination for people to have a reason to come to Mount Carmel,” he said.
When an alderman asked for clarification, Stillwell said, “What he’s talking about by inclusive is the children that’s got any defects or got handicaps.”
Stillwell has since received a barrage of social media backlash over her wording in this comment.