In as little as eleven or twelve weeks after they were conceived, our daughters were less than two inches tall and almost indiscernible. Every single one of their organs had begun to function.
By that time their little hearts had been beating for almost eight weeks. They were breathing (fluid) and their little brains were already coordinating the movements of their muscles and organs. Their taste buds were formed, milk teeth had appeared, and they could swallow. Their stomachs already had working digestive juices. Their livers were producing blood cells and their kidneys were functioning.
They could bend their tiny little fingers (already engraved with their own unique prints and equipped with nails) around objects and they possibly were already thumb suckers. They could squint their eyes, knit their brows, smile, and frown. They urinated and had bowel movements. They slept, dreamed, and awakened. Their bodies were sensitive to touch; they could feel pain and heat, they reacted to light and noise, and they were able to learn things.
I’d say that’s pretty impressive for what some people might call an insignificant tissue mass or a little jelly-filled egg, don’t you think? Those are the objective FACTS about the development of an 11–12-week-old “fetus” (which is derived from the Latin word, foetus meaning, little baby or offspring). I know FACTS are stubborn things that get in the way of our preconceived ideas, but we need to take the facts as they are and then interpret our ideas and fix our beliefs on truth.
With modern science and technology, everything I wrote is now verifiable and observable — you can check it out for yourself. If, after your research, you still choose to ignore the facts and believe that it is just a little lifeless glob of jelly, then go for it. You can destroy it without any thought for conscience’s sake. On the other hand, the truth might cause you to change your thinking.
Think about this barbaric subject that was suggested a few years ago and has now resurfaced. Just this past week there has been some discussion among medical ethicists about the subject of “fourth-trimester abortions” (yep, you read that right, fourth trimester). Do you understand what that means? Their point is (and I agree), if it is legal or if there are justifiable reasons (like parents who cannot or are unwilling to provide for the care of a baby) to kill their child in the third trimester, then there is no justifiable reason to make murder illegal in the fourth. There is no difference between a baby in the womb (or partially in) and one who is outside the womb.
So much for reasonable discourse. Most of us believe that life starts at conception and others don’t. Regardless of verifiable and observable evidence, they willfully choose to ignore the facts and believe their convenient lies.
Abortion does not make a woman un-pregnant. It makes her the mother of a dead baby!
May God have mercy on us. When we lose our moral compass, any direction can seem as good as another.
