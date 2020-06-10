4th of July parade
Review file photo

ROGERSVILLE — The annual concert at Rogersville City Park may have fallen victim to the COVID-19 pandemic this year, but plans, at this point, are still on for the Fourth of July Parade through downtown Rogersville, as well as the traditional fireworks display that evening (weather permitting for both events). The parade on Saturday will begin at 11 a.m., with lineup starting at 9:30 in the parking lot of East Rogersville Baptist Church. Organizers are hoping for a large turnout of parade participants and spectators to celebrate the 244th anniversary of American Independence. The accompanying photo is from a previous year’s parade.

