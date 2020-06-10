ROGERSVILLE — Republican State Sen. Rusty Crowe, who is running for the U.S. Congressional seat (First District of Tennessee) being vacated by the retiring Phil Roe, made a visit on Saturday, June 6, 2020, to the Hawkins Co. Repoublican Party Headquarters on South Church Street. Crowe talked with Teenage Republicans, party officials and the supporters who came by. Sen. Crowe and State Rep. Gary Hicks presented a proclamation to recognize “Project Serve our Soldiers”, which is headed up by Corki Weart. In addition, Crowe and Hicks presented copies of Tennessee’s 2020 Blue Book, in honor of the centennial anniversary of the passage of the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution which gave women the right to vote.
