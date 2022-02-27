Are you one that is joining the tens of millions of Americans who are questioning why things are like they are? For some reason, the lights are beginning to come on.
Many Americans might not know their history. They might not have read the Constitution or other founding documents, but it doesn’t take a rocket scientist to understand we have a government and the hundreds of government controlled and funded agencies, intent on taking our freedoms and flushing them. Do you ever ask, where have we gotten off course to this degree? I want to know?
According to a 2018 Gallop poll, 51% of Americans believe socialism is a better form of government than capitalism. Other polls show college graduates are over 60% favoring socialism. A YouGov poll from earlier last year showed that unlike older generations, which still preferred capitalist candidates, 70 percent of millennials and 64 percent of gen-Zers would vote for a socialist.
Do you ask, I want to know how a generation goes to college being raised in Christian, freedom loving homes and end up favoring socialism? Do you want to know who taught them that in a college you paid for? What teachers are responsible and how did they get jobs in these colleges and who is responsible for allowing them to stay? We send them for an education and they return home opposing the core values they learned at home. People are beginning to ask, I want to know.
We dig into what is going on to find, the faith of our founding fathers has been taken out of our school history. We ask, when did we quit requiring our children to study the history of the founding of America, the Declaration of Independence, the Constitution and the Federalist Papers?
Why is it 33% of Americans can’t pass a basic citizenship class? They had no idea why the colonist fought the British. They identified Dwight Eisenhower as a leader in the Civil War and 22% had never heard of the Holocaust. The question is, how would students here in Hawkins County do on a similar test?
Alina Gorlova has moved to our county from New York, but Alina’s family fled the communist Soviet Union and she would invite any socialist inclined students to let her show you the real story behind socialism and communism. They just don’t work. Alina who is running for school board is a Christian who taught school in New York.
The problem with socialism is the concept sounds good to youth. I take your money and give it to those unfortunate folks who need it. That sounds benevolent enough. But the truth is, it is only good while you have somebody’s money to give away. When everybody’s money is gone, you have Venezuela.
Hugo Chavez followed a similar game plan being used as a smoke screen in America today. Empty promises by the bushel. Venezuela was the 4th wealthiest nation on earth at the time Chavez entered the scene, but today bankrupt and in shambles, 96% of its national residents live under the poverty level. What’s the difference? Socialism.
Who ever thought parents would be called terrorists for standing in front of school boards paid by our taxes wanting to know answers when it’s OK for mobs to burn and destroy and loot billions of dollars of property in our cities. Do you ever ask, I want to know? A growing American public has 1,000 questions like these and it seems mainstream media is more a part of the problem than the solution to give answers we can trust.
Of One Accord is participating in a weekly class called Biblical Citizenship that is simply helping participants understand the Founders, their intent in founding documents and then the founding documents themselves. Drop in on Sundays at 2:30pm or call us for information how you can go through this 8 lesson course free of charge in the comfort of your home. The office is 423-921-8044.
If caught in time, a sinking ship can be saved. We do so by being informed, by showing up to vote, running for an office, organizing grass roots organizations and information dissemination groups that offer education, truth, and action plans.