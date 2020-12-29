Mount Carmel business developer Jim Griffith reportedly has plans to bring two new businesses into the mostly empty lot located at 416 Main Street.
However, when general manager Lisa Lesley approached the Mount Carmel Board of Mayor and Aldermen recently to ask for help in preparing the lot for the businesses to come in, the town’s attorney warned against involvement with the property, as it was the subject of a recent lawsuit involving the town.
City Attorney John Pevy noted that the town of Mount Carmel was recently dismissed from the suit and found to have done nothing wrong; however, he told the Board of Mayor and Aldermen that direct involvement with the property again would re-ignite a lawsuit.
Lesley brought the issue before the Board of Mayor and Aldermen at their Dec. 17 meeting.
She noted that, in order to legally begin constructing the discount grocery store and restaurant that property owner Griffith has planned for the lot, a retaining wall that currently sits behind the only building on the property must be approved by the town’s building inspector, Vince Pishner.
She noted that, since Church Hill’s Randall’s Restaurant closed its doors on Dec. 20, Griffith has contacted all of the employees and has agreed to bring them on as employees in his planned restaurant.
“But, I can’t do that without the approval of the wall, and, for some reason, every time we go to get the wall approved, no one wants to come down here,” Lesley said. “No engineer will come at all. I have called five engineers, and they do not want anything to do with it.”
She added, “I have a federally qualified inspector who has laid out everything about the wall and how the steel is 50% over what is needed to make that wall safe…. that’s two businesses for this town, and that’s millions of dollars that could be brought into this community. Plus, jobs—tons of jobs. I need everything approved so we can move forward.”
She further noted that the building currently sitting on the lot will soon be torn down and new ones built.
Later in the meeting, Alderman Jim Gilliam told the board that he hopes the town will “get moving” on approving what is needed to bring the aforementioned businesses into town.
“If we can get $2 million coming in here, that’s great,” he said. “We need to work on it and get it done. This town has been tea-toed around long enough. It’s time to start moving and get the business in here.”
“The town was just recently dismissed from the lawsuit and found to have done nothing wrong,” Pevy replied. “We’ve had two engineers inspect that wall, and they both said it’s dangerous. It’s at most 15 feet from that building. It’s at most 20 feet tall, and it’s leaning in towards the building. Issuing a certificate of occupancy for a building like that to let people go in there is inviting potential liability. It’s not built up to specifications, and it won’t support the load of that bank (behind the wall).”
Though the town was dismissed from the lawsuit, Pevy noted that other defendants are still involved in the ongoing court battle.
Pevy added, “If the town has put a ‘stop work’ order in, defended a lawsuit successfully, goes back and issues a certificate of occupancy, then that wall falls in there, the town is in for a lot more than $2 million.”
In this case, Pevy noted that the town’s insurance carrier would likely not defend the town and the town would have to pay Pevy to defend it instead.
“Then, it’s going to cost a whole lot more than the premium we pay in insurance,” he said.
Pevy noted that construction was stopped on the building as soon as Pishner discovered the problems with the retaining wall.
When asked for his advice on how to rectify the situation, Pevy said, “the town should do nothing” and that the issue should be left up to the property owner.
“The problem with the wall will be fixed when the building comes down,” Lesley told Pevy. “But I can’t get Vince Pishner to talk to the qualified engineer who works for the federal government. No one wants anything to do with it.”
She then went on to accuse Pishner of contributing to problems with the building that currently sits on the property by waiting to inspect the building.
City Manager Mike Housewright also noted that the property owner has had a demolition permit to tear down the existing building for over a year and “nothing has been done.”
Both Pevy and Housewright noted that, if the property owner makes the necessary corrections to the wall and the existing building, there should be no problem in getting the new structures inspected and certified by Pishner in the future.
In the meantime, however, the property owner is left responsible for making those repairs before the two planned businesses can open.