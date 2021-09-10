The Imperial War Museum in London is planning to mark the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, which claimed the lives of almost 3,000 people.
According to the museum’s website, the goal is to mark the anniversary of the attacks and explore their global legacy.
UNDERSTANDING THE IMPACT
“9/11 Twenty Years On” will be the first time the museum has taken a close look at 9/11. Louise Skidmore, head of contemporary conflict, told the Guardian:
“And the reason we are choosing to mark the 9/11 anniversary is because it is an event that really did have a global impact. Beyond just the geopolitical, it went into nu-merous aspects of our social, economic and cul-tural- lives.”
The collection examines NATO’s collective defense Article 5 — an attack on one is an attack on all — as well as the invasion of Afghanistan, the global war on terror and the invasion of Iraq in 2003.
“It radically changed both foreign and defense policies across the globe,” said Skidmore.
“But, also, so much on the home front, like anti-terror legislation, increases in sur-veillance, changes in attitudes towards civil lib-erties, air travel.”
WHAT’S ON DISPLAY
Objects on display will include girders from the twin towers, artwork, remains of a car damaged in a sui-cide car bomb attack in central Baghdad and a union flag rescued from Ground Zero.
With in-person and online events, the museum will present personal accounts from survivors, including those involved in the wars that followed the attacks.
“We are really hoping to be able to make it as global as possible, and participatory through the idea of where were you, and how has it shaped your life,” Skidmore said.
The museum already has launched “9/11: A Global Story,” an online project gathering personal stories of how 9/11 impacted people then and now. The website asks: “Many of you will remember exactly where you were when the 9/11 terro rist attacks occurred.
But what happened afterwards and how is it relevant to us today?”Share your story at www.iwm.org.uk/form/911-a-global-story.