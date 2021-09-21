Company wants to offer Rogersville water customers insurance against costly water leaks

The Rogersville Water Commission will take a month to study a proposal from Crossville-based company Water Leak Relief which provides water customers insurance against a high water bill that would occur as a result of a leak.
Water Leak Relief general manager Ben Whitson told the Water Commission at its Sept. 14 meeting that for an average of about $2 per month his company can offset up to $2,000 worth of a high water bill caused by a leak up tot twice per month.
The program would be optional for water Rogersville’s 4,500 water customers.
“The unique thing about this program is we actually do it as a contractor with the town of Rogersville,” Whitson told the commission. “The reason we do that is it would be hard for us to set up every customer one at a time. We do look at auto-enrolling every customer, giving them the option to opt out of that. Part of the contract is we agree to have an 800-number available, and someone to talk to all these people who want to opt out, and claims as well.”
The water department would do the auto-enrolling, and the billing and collecting. The amount of coverage, and the monthly fee, can be set to fit the amount of leak loss city customers experience on average.
Whitson said residential coverage ranges from $500 twice a year for $1.72 per month to $3,000 twice per year for $2.90.
Commercial/multiple occupancy ranges from $3.63 monthly for $500 up to $4.38 monthly for $3,000.
“We can offer you multiple options for your customers,” Whitson said. “If on average your loss is around $1,000, that might be the right service limit for your customers. Maybe you want to opt for the $3,000 limit. You can choose that, and those customers have the unique ability to call us and say, the city thinks $1,000 is enough for me, but we will let them elect to choose more on an individual basis.”
Whitson added, “Residential customers may only need $1,000. Commercial customers may need that $3,000, so we like to give you some options. With that the average bill for that customer is about $2. They get $2,000 worth of coverage twice a year, so we could end up paying $4,000 in high water bills for them, an dit cost them $24 per year.”
They also offer sewer line coverage as a separate service.
The commission directed City Attorney William Phillips to look over the contract and proposal, and report his recommendation to the commission at next month’s meeting.