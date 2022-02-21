On February 11-12 three 8th grade band students from the Rogersville City School Warrior Band participated in the East Tennessee School Band and Orchestra Association Jr. Clinic Honors Band.
The honors band was conducted by special guest clinician, Zack Williamson.
Robinson Middle School in Kingsport hosted the honors band comprised of top-performing students from 22 schools in East Tennessee. Students undertook two days of rigorous rehearsals prior to performing for the public on Saturday evening.
RCS Warrior Band members under the direction of Mr. Andy Hipshire—Clay Houck, Hannah Miller and Kelsie Ward — were selected to participate following an arduous audition process.
This process, evaluated by ETSBOA band directors, involved solo performances of selected scales, a common prepared piece, and sight reading. Students representing 21 school systems consisting of county, city, and private schools as well as homeschool association students underwent this extensive audition process.
The level of competition in which students participated speaks volumes as to the talent and efforts of our Rogersville City School Warrior Band members. In January, three band members auditioned for this honor and all three Warrior Band members were selected.