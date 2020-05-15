Sunday was Mothers Day and while I was driving home from a long road trip, I thought many times how I wished that my own mother was still around.
I hope that, if your mother is still living, that you were able to call or visit her. I wished my own were here for me to go and see and hug.
She passed away more than 20 years ago and I still miss her.
You can say lose a lot of people in this life but standing at a grave and saying goodbye to the person who gave you your own life is one of the hardest things anyone will ever experience. Trust me.
My mother was a good, hard-working woman who put in many overtime hours working as an inspector at an Alabama paper mill to make sure that we had the necessities.
She did so with a ton of health problems and on many of her work days, went to her job in severe, almost disabling pain from the rheumatoid arthritis that had twisted and deformed her hands and feet to the point that I’m not sure how she managed.
Mama contracted rheumatic fever as a 10-year old child and was bedridden for most of a year as doctors back then struggled to treat her with the meager options they had available at the time.
But she made it, although with a heart condition that affected her for the remainder of her life.
My Christmases were always ones to remember. Mama always made sure there were presents under the tree and the most delicious cakes, pies, and other holiday goodies on the table.
She was also an excellent self-taught carpenter and almost single-handedly (and with little “male” help) added two rooms onto to my grandparents’ small home.
I was blessed in that we lived next door to my maternal grandparents who, because of my parents’ “shift work” schedules, and my father’s alcohol-induced absenteeism, meant that my grandmother (“MamMaw”) pretty much reared me on a day-to-day basis.
That gave me “two” mamas, and for that I will always be grateful.
MamMaw is gone now, too. She went to be with her Lord more than 25 years ago, too, and with no disrespect to my actual mother, I probably miss her even more.
With barely a fourth-grade education, MamMaw was the one who taught me a lifelong love of gardening and landscaping.
Mam Maw was the woman who taught me to show respect to others, even when others don’t show respect in return.
She was the one who put barely five-year-old ‘me’ on a stool at her kitchen table, placed a big bowl of flour, buttermilk and lard in front of me and taught me a skill that I still use today .. the fine art of making “cathead” biscuits. She followed that up with how to make a pan of good ‘ol southern-style cornbread. (I just wish I still had her big, black wood stove ... there’s no cornbread like that cooked in a wood-burning stove, trust me!)
In the summers, I walked along beside her in the garden, dropping bean, squash, and pea seeds in holes she dug with the corner of her hoe. MamMaw and my Granddaddy were firm believers in planting by the “signs” and although I scoffed at that for many years, later in life I conducted a scientific experiment in my own garden and found that they were spot-on in what they taught me: the Biblical principle that for everything under the Heavens, there truly is a certain “time”.
Later, I hoed the crops, sprinkled fertilizer from an old rusted bucket, pulled weeds, and then picked and helped shell purple-hull peas until I had purple stains from my fingers to my elbows.
MamMaw was the one who made sure I learned about Jesus and His awesome love for me.
“Tell the truth, even if it hurts,” she would say. “And don’t take nothin’ that don’t belong to you.”
She washed my clothes, cooked my meals, and — even though she stumbled over many of the “big words” she had never had an opportunity to learn in school — never failed to read me a bedtime story at night.
If I was caught in wrongdoing (which, ahem, shall we say was a frequent occurrence in my younger days???), I had to face the music and suffer the consequences ... usually a switch from her beautiful crape myrtle trees applied to my backside.
She taught me to appreciate the simple beauty in sitting on a porch listening to the sounds of the night ... crickets, bullfrogs in the nearby creek, a far-off train whistle, the sound of thunder in the distance from an approaching summertime storm (accompanied by “heat lightning”, she said), and the soul-wrenchingly mournful sound of the whippoorwill that Hank Williams so eloquently sang about.
She love to quilt and today, when the colder days of fall settle in, I am so thankful when I spread her beautiful patchwork pieces of art on my bed.
One quilt top she “pieced” entirely from old shirts that I had outgrown, so that one is really special to me.
Born in 1912 to a family of eight children, she knew hard work and hard times.
She used to say they were so poor that even the really ‘po’ folks’ pitied them.
Married at 15, she knew the value of a penny saved and spent wisely, and how she and my grandpa made it through the Great Depression I’ll never know.
I miss both of them and, for my real mother and for the “MamMaw” who truly raised me, I will always be grateful.
I am a better man and a better human being today because of the love and common-sense values they instilled in me.
Happy Mothers Day, Doris Campbell and Eva Skelton.
Heaven is a better place because both of y’all are there.
I’ll see you both again one of these days.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.