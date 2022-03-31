I agree that the Juvenile Judge and Courthouse security needs to be addressed. And another $5 dollars tacked on to my property taxes isn’t much. But your opening Pandoras Box.
Every time the commission wants to spend money on another project, rather then do what we homeowners do, and find the money for some need like a medical expense and make a cut somewhere else, your proposing a tax increase.
This commission spends money like drunken sailors. I suspect its because they got a surplus since the latest huge tax increase they inflicted on vehicle owners in this county.
Let me ask you a question as another example? Does your employer increase your salary with the rate of inflation? Where are you finding the money to pay for an almost doubling the cost to fill up your gas tank or the increase in your grocery bill?
And by the way, I’m expecting another tax increase to pay for the additional cost associated with inflation. The Budget Committee has never come up with any proposal to cut spending in any department in the 15 years I’ve lived in this county. There is no fiscal responsibility in this county.
If they got two nickels to rub together they spend it. When they run out of money, taxpayers have to find the money to pay for it in our budget. And please don’t tell me there’s no place to cut spending in a budget the size of Hawkins County.
So your solution to any spending proposal is raise taxes. A few dollars for this a few dollars for that. No big deal. Right?
Len Staller, Bulls Gap