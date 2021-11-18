With the assistance of a $12,000 donation, and in partnership with Kristin Peters, Hawkins Habitat is constructing another home in the Bulls Gap area.
Hawkins Habitat director Marshall Stubblefield noted that this is the 43rd house built; and 49th family that Hawkins Habitat has helped better their lives in some way.
“This progress could not have been made without the financial assistance of our community members like Capstone Restaurant Group — known in this neck of the woods as Hardee’s — and community volunteers that serve on our board and committees as well as help in the construction of our houses,” Stubblefield said. “This $12,000 donation was made by Hardee’s in honor of our military veterans (Mark and Barbara Stapleton, homeowners).”
If you can help, Hawkins Habitat for Humanity is in need of financial assistance to finish this house in Bulls Gap.
We also need a lot to build a Habitat Restore on or a building that we can set up a restore in.
If you help us help others please call 423 272 1830 and ask for Marshall.