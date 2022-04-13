The VHS Key, Beta, and HOSA Clubs are hosting two separate events on the same day Saturday, April 23.
The Key Club and HOSA will host an Easter Egg Hunt for children ages 3-14 to take place in the lot of land in front of the high school near the football field. The ages and associated times are as follows:
3-6 years old: 10-11 AM
7-10 years old: 11:20-12:20
11-14 years old: 12:40-1:40
Meanwhile the Beta Club is hosting its Spring Clean Out Sale, which is essentially a community yard sale benefiting the Beta Club in our service and leadership pursuits.
The funds raised will especially assist in costs associated with National Convention where several of our members have qualified to compete.
The sale will be held April 23 in the Volunteer High School parking lot from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.