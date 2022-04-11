If you do the math it is possible, albeit highly improbable, that the Republican nominee for Hawkins County Mayor could win the May 3 primary with 15 percent of the vote.
Although a 15 percent primary winner is an unlikely scenario, with seven strong Republican candidates, undoubtedly the vote is going to be split several different directions.
The more realistic possibility is that the primary winner will squeak by with 20-30 percent of the vote.
Independent mayoral candidate David Bailey might be an excellent choice, but Las Vegas oddsmakers would probably list him as a huge underdog to win the Aug. 4 general election against the GOP primary winner.
And if those Las Vegas oddsmakers were correct, that would mean Hawkins County’s next mayor could conceivably be chosen in the May 3 primary by about a quarter of the county’s Republican voters.
That begs the question, how do we feel about electing a mayor who wins with 20-30 percent of the vote?
If your guy or gal wins, I imagine you’re cool with it. On the other hand, 70-80 percent of the county might not be cool with it.
Obviously there’s nothing we can do about it now. Election laws are in place, and they’ve worked pretty good for 200-plus years.
But, at some point in the future the Tennessee General Assembly might consider the possibility of setting minimum percentages required to win your primary. That would mean a run-off primary if the winning candidate fails to achieve that minimum percentage.
When the Hawkins County Commission has a vacancy, and multiple nominees are named to fill that vacancy, traditionally the commission keeps voting until somebody receives 50 percent of the vote.
Obviously you can’t do that in a county-wide election, and I'm not smart enough to think of a realistic solution.
An unrealistic solution is to set a minimum vote percentage for primary winners, and if no one achieves that level, hold a primary run-off for the top-two vote-getters in August. Then hold their general election in November.
That probably wouldn’t work though, because the new office holder is supposed to be sworn in Sept. 1. The commission would have to appoint somebody to hold that office until the November election day.
Then you’re probably looking at another half dozen nominees, and multiple votes by the commission, and it would just be a mess.
We’ll just have to resign ourselves to the fact that in a Democracy, sometimes 15 percent of the vote is good enough to win.