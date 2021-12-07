President Franklin Delano Roosevelt was the United States’ leader at the time of Pearl Harbor. The emperor Roosevelt referred to in his famous Infamy speech was Hirohito.
Here’s more about the Japanese emperor that oversaw the attack on Pearl Harbor.
Early Life
Hirohito, the 124th emperor of Japan, was born in Tokyo in 1901 during the reign of his grandfather, Emperor Meiji. He was the first son of Crown Prince Yoshihito and Crown Princess Sedaka. When Emperor Meiji died in 1912, Yoshihito ascended to the throne. Hirohito became the heir apparent and was commissioned into Japanese armed forces. He was formally proclaimed crown prince and heir apparent in 1916.
Before he took the throne, Hirohito traveled extensively, making official visits to the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, Italy, the Netherlands and the Vatican City in the first visit to Western Europe by a Japanese crown prince. He returned to Japan in 1921 and became regent in the place of his ailing father.
As Emperor
Hirohito assumed the throne on the death of his father in 1926. His early reign was marked by a financial crisis and increasing military power in the Japanese government, with rampant political violence. Hirohito himself escaped assassination in 1932 and survived a coup in 1936. Hirohito also presided over the Second Sino-Japanese War, going so far as to authorize the use of toxic gas despite a League of Nations resolution condemning such action.
In 1940, Japan joined with Germany and Italy to form the Axis Powers. Throughout 1941, Japan prepared itself for war, even as Hirohito urged his ministers to strive for peace. By November, Hirohito was approving plans for engaging with the United States and Allied powers, and war was declared on Dec. 1.
There’s an intense debate on the role Hirohito played during the run up to World War II. There’s evidence the emperor didn’t want to go to war and was opposed to joining the Axis Powers, but was overcome by militarists in the government. But other historians say Hirohito was involved in planning battles and Japan’s expansionist strategies, particularly in China.
By 1945, Japan was facing defeat. The United States dropped two atomic bombs and Japanese cities regularly underwent heavy air bombardment. Shipping was strangled and food and housing shortages were rampant. Hirohito and Japan surrendered on Aug. 14, 1945, after the United States dropped two atomic bombs on the country.
In his surrender speech to the nation, Hirohito said, “Moreover, the enemy has begun to employ a new and most cruel bomb, the power of which to do damage is, indeed, incalculable, taking the toll of many innocent lives. Should we continue to fight, not only would it result in an ultimate collapse and obliteration of the Japanese nation, but it would also lead to the total extinction of the human civilization.”
After World War II
Japan emerged from the war a constitutional monarchy with the emperor’s powers severely curtailed. Hirohito began to make public appearances and permitted pictures and stories about his family life to be published, helping to preserve the imperial system. Hirohito continued to reign as emperor, visiting the United States in 1975 and meeting President Richard Nixon. He died in 1989 as Japan’s longest-serving emperor. He was succeeded by his son, Akihito.