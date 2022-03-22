A woman who allegedly used another woman’s urine to fake a court ordered drug test last week was disappointed to learn that her friend had four different drugs in her system.
When Courtney Christina Barker’s actual urine was tested, however, the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office reports that it would have passed, with only a faint trace of one substance.
Barker, 27, 300 Poor Valley Road, Rogersville, was and arrested charged with falsifying the results of a drug test.
Barker appeared in Sessions Court on March 14 with charges pending in four separate cases.
She was charged with multiple driving offenses including driving on a suspended license in May of 2020; multiple driving offenses including driving on suspended in January of 2021; multiple driving offenses including driving on suspended in July of 2021; and shoplifting and criminal trespass stemming from an arrest in November of 2021.
Deputy Rhonda Salyer stated in her report that on March 14 around 12:15 p.m. Sessions Judge Todd Ross ordered a drug test administered on Barker.
Salyer stated that she didn’t witness the actual urination in the Justice Center restroom, and when Salyer checked the temperature on the sample it was only 90 degrees.
When confronted with the low temperature Barker reported stated the urine was hers.
The sample tested positive for meth, Buprenorphine, and two other substances.
“She stated, ‘That’s not right’,” Salyer reported. “(Barker said), ‘It should have only failed for Buprenorphine for Subutex.’ She mumbled around and demanded another test. We talked some more about the temperature on the drug test and I told her I would test her again.”
On the second test Barker reportedly passed, with only a faint trace of one substance.
Salyer added, “I stated to Courtney, ‘Whoever gave you the pee on the first test screwed you over’. Courtney stated, ‘It’s (another female’s) pee and I had it in a condom’. I asked her where the condom was as. She stated, ‘It’s gone now’.”
At the time of her arrest Monday Barker was free on $5,000 bond.
Barker was arraigned Wednesday on the new charge and her bond was revoked. She was ordered held in the Hawkins County Jail without bond pending her next court appearance on March 30.
Falsifying a drug tests is a Class A misdemeanor punishable by up to 11 months and 29 days if convicted.