Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office was named the TruBlu Tactical 2021 East Tennessee Department of the Year ahead of nearly 80 departments of East Knoxville.
The award was presented Monday at the Tennessee Highway Safety Office awards banquet in Greeneville. The award was sponsored by TruBlu Tactical in Johnson City and presented by TruBlu’s manager, Sami Morelock.
“Sheriff Lawson has built his department on ethics, integrity and professionalism and expects the same from his officers,” Morelock said. “We wanted to recognize this department for standing tall in the times they have faced this year and continuing to carry out your duty to the community.”
Morelock added, “Hawkins County is very fortunate to have one of the highest trained departments in this area protecting their schools, businesses, and families. Sheriff Lawson expects his officers to be some of the best trained officers and allows the training division to provide much more training than what is mandated by the state and he has made equipment upgrades a top priority.”
Law Enforcement are never “off duty” and in this day and time, they are in uncharted territory. Policing is being challenged in ways I haven’t seen, ever! There is no elegant way to protect the sheep from the hungry wolves…but, Sheriff Lawson and his officers get up every single day and risk their lives to protect our community and make it a better place.
Morelock added, “We want to make sure they know their hard work, long hours and dedication has not gone unnoticed. Thank you is not enough.”