The Tennessee Civil War Round Table will host a historian Gene Schmiel on Monday, Set. 13 at 7 p.m. at the Renaissance Center in Kingsport.
The topic of the meeting will be “Union General Jacob D. Cox and the Battle of Franklin: The Victory of the Citizen-Soldier.”
Schmiel is a retired U.S. Department of State Foreign Service Officer.
He holds the Ph.D. degree from The Ohio State University, and was an assistant professor of History at St. Francis University (PA) before becoming a Foreign Service Officer with the Department of State.
He served in five countries, including as Charge’ d’ Affaires in U.S. embassies in Iceland and Djibouti and Consul General in Mombasa, Kenya; and now resides in Gainesville, Va. with his wife Bonnie Kathryn.
Together they wrote a book, “Welcome Home: Who Are You; Tales of a Foreign Service Family” along with his book about Cox For details visit his website at https://civilwarhistory-geneschmiel.com
In 2020 Schmiel has published the first three of his series, “Civil War Personalities, 50 At a Time,” entitled, “Civil War Trailblazers and Troublemakers,” “Civil War Rogues, Rascals, and Rapscallions,” and “Civil War ‘Political Generals’ of the Blue and Grey.”
These books include short bios of “characters” who made the Civil War era colorful and fascinating. Each bio is accompanied by period photographs or drawings or political cartoons, and sometimes by maps by the great Hal Jespersen, www.cwmaps.com I
In 2019 he published two books: “Ohio Heroes of the Battle of Franklin,” and “Lincoln, Antietam and a Northern Lost Cause,” a speculative history of the Civil War, are now available on amazon.com.
His first book on the Civil War, “Citizen-General: Jacob Dolson Cox and the Civil War Era,” was a History Book Club selection and was chosen as “biography of the year” in 2014 by the Civil War Books and Authors web-site.
“President Kennedy’s saying “Victory has many fathers, but defeat is an orphan,” can certainly be applied to the Union Army at the Battle of Franklin. That battle on November 30, 1864, was a key event leading to ultimate Union victory in the West.
Not surprisingly, Union Commanding General John Schofield, 4th corps commander David Stanley, 23rd corps commander Jacob Cox, Colonel Emerson Opdycke, and others claimed some credit for this Union victory.
Jacob Cox was one of the best “Political Generals” in the Union army. This former theology student performed so well during the war that General Sherman offered him a brigadier generalship.
After the war, Cox was Governor of Ohio, Secretary of the Interior, President of both the Wabash Railroad and the University of Cincinnati, and a renowned Civil War historian.
His writings on the Battle of Franklin are a key part of the memory of the battle and what really happened.
This talk will describe Cox’s life, the background of the battle, what “really happened,” and who deserves credit for the Union victory.”
The Renaissance Center is located at 1200 E. Center St., Kingsport. This event will be held in Room 239.
The public is also invited to dine with Schmiel at the Chop House, 1704 N. Eastman Road, Kingsport on sept. 13 5-6:15 p.m. Send your dinner reservations request to Wayne Strong at trustwrks@aol.com or call 423-323-2306.