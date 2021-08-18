“I made it:" 24-year-old Rogersville girl overcomes hurdles to become an LPN

24-year old Rogersville native Samantha Testerman has been through a lot in her lifetime.
“I had a rocky childhood, I was in the state’s custody for a while and in group homes,” she told the Review. “I had parents that were dealing with drug addiction. I ended up having kids really young, and that knocked me out of my little dream of going to college and becoming what I wanted.”
For years, Samantha had dreamed of becoming a nurse after she graduated from Cherokee High School in 2015. But, once she became a mother, she explained that she had to find a job to provide for her children.
Samantha eventually found herself waiting tables at Rogersville’s Mel’s Riverside Bar and Grill and “trying to make ends meet.”
It was there that she met Jeannie Baitinger.
An unlikely friendship
Jeannie and her husband started as regular diners at Mel’s but soon grew to become like a second family to Samantha and her children, six-year-old Aubree and four-year-old Levi.
“A lot of times, it would be slow at the restaurant, and we would just chat,” Jeannie said.
“We grew fond of each other,” Samantha said. “She took the time to really get to know me, my background and my life. I was just a single mom raising two kids, and she saw how hard I was trying. She took me under her wing, made sure I was okay and took care of me. If I needed anything, I knew I could call her.”
“Knowing that she had grown up in that group home and about all the abuse she saw in her own home before being removed, but here she was working her butt off and accepting that, sometimes that’s just the way it is,” Jeannie said. “But she wasn’t wallowing in pity. I think she’s had so much disappointment in her life that she learned how to not let it depress her and just move on. You don’t meet a lot of people like that.”
Even Jeannie and Samantha’s children became close.
“They look at her like a grandma now,” Samantha said.
“One day I told her, being a waitress is fine for now, but when you get older like me, you might not want to be hustling trays,” Jeannie said. “She said, ‘Well, I’ve always wanted to be a nurse.’ I asked, ‘Why aren’t you?’ She said, ‘Well, I can’t. My parents were drug addicts and I don’t have any support for my two children. It’s really bad, and it’s not possible for me to go to school.”
She added, “I asked her, ‘Is that really all that’s holding you back? I’ll be your backup.”
According to Jeannie, Samantha just laughed off the idea at first.
“Samantha asked me, ‘Why would you do that? You don’t even know me that well,’” Jeannie said. “I just told her that I would like to see her go to school.”
“Jeannie encouraged me to get in school and do what I wanted, but I was always scared to because I never really had anybody to fall back on to have my back,” Samantha told the Review.
Once Samantha worked up the courage to look into nursing school, she and Jeannie made a trip to Rogersville’s WIOA (Workforce and Initiative and Opportunity Act) office to find out more about enrolling in an LPN (Licensed Practical Nurse) program and potential financial aid.
The WIOA is a federally-funded program that is designed to help job seekers access employment, education, training, and support services.
“One of the employees there--I guess she knew my family--and she told me, ‘well, maybe this (LPN) isn’t for you. Maybe you should start with the CNA (Certified Nursing Assistant) program,’” Samantha told the Review.
“I told her, ‘No, you’re going to apply for the program you came here for,’” Jeannie said.
On the first day of school, instructors told the students that, if they had children, they needed at least three good support systems at home. If the students missed three classes, they automatically failed the course.
“She called me with a little meltdown and said, ‘I’m never going to make it through school! I don’t have three backups,” Jeannie said.
Jeannie encouraged Samantha and explained that she did, in fact, have three backups: her children were in daycare, and both Jeannie and another friend Samantha met at Mel’s offered to babysit when needed.
“She became my backbone,” Samantha said of Jeannie.
Jumping the hurdles
After some encouragement from Jeannie, Samantha decided to move forward with enrollment into the LPN program at TCAT (Tennessee College of Applied Technology) in Morristown.
To enter the program, Samantha was required to take the HESI entrance exam, which is used to test academic readiness for those wishing to enter a nursing program.
“I failed that exam, and I thought, ‘well, maybe (the WIOA office employee) was right,” Samantha said.
After some more studying, though, she re-took the test and passed.
“Then, I’m in school and I’m doing it,” she said. “It was during the COVID-19 pandemic, and everything was crazy, but I survived.”
Like schools across the nation, TCAT courses moved from in-person to virtual as did Samantha’s daughter’s classes.
“Sitting at home with two kids, I still had to study and read,” she said. “It made things really stressful. It’s a completely different environment. Jeannie pitched in and would take Aubree to work on her classes while I was sitting at home doing my work.”
“My husband and I have some rental properties, so, when we would have a job to do, we would just take little Aubree with us,” Jeannie said. “I had told Samantha that hurdles were going to come. That’s part of college, but we were going to jump whatever hurdles came.”
This year, her children’s classes are back to in-person. Aubree just began first grade, and Levi began preschool.
“I survived it”
Sadly, when Samantha only had a month and a half of the program to go, she lost her father to a tragic work accident.
Though she had grown up primarily in state custody, Samantha explained that her parents had been “in and out of her life.”
“We didn’t have a close relationship for a while,” she said. “My dad finally went to rehab and got clean. We were starting to build our relationship again, and then he had an accident at work.”
Her father had taken a job as a painter and fell from a ladder to his death.
“I got the call when I was in class,” she said. “They told me to get to the hospital ASAP. I had to go back there, see his body and confirm it was him. It took a toll on me. I was in a daze forever.”
With only a little over a month to go, Samantha decided to keep going.
“I thought, ‘my dad was so excited for me (to finish school),” she said. “I had to keep going.”
But being back inside a hospital for her clinicals just days later was difficult.
“I had to take a minute to just go to the bathroom and bawl my eyes out,” she said. “I was just in a hospital looking at my dead father. Now here I am trying to be strong, help these other patients and give them what they need.”
She added, “But I pushed through, and I finally did it. I survived it.”
The second time's the charm
Samantha graduated from the program in April of this year.
“It felt really good to cross the stage,” she said. “I am the first in my family to ever go to college, so it was amazing just to say, ‘I did it. I didn’t quit.’”
“I was sitting there with her two children, and, as she crossed the stage, I almost started to cry,” Jeannie told the Review. “I kept telling them, ‘Look at mommy’ and about what a good example mommy was showing them.”
Normally, LPN graduates take their NCLEX- PN (National Council Licensure Examination) just after graduation, but her test got delayed for 45 days.
Like her HESI exam, Samantha failed the NCLEX-PN the first time she took it after completing the LPN program.
“I said, ‘Alright, I am done. I’m done with this, and I don’t want to take it again,’” Samantha said. “It was miserable. But, Jeannie kept pushing me and told me, ‘No, no no. You’re going to finish what you started. She reminded me of kids. She said, ‘Look at them. They deserve this, and you deserve this.’”
She took the exam once more earlier this month and passed.
She actually had her first job interview for an LPN position on Thursday.
Looking to the future
Samantha explained that, thankfully, she has several prospects lined up for possible LPN work. However, she doesn’t want to stop there.
While she isn’t sure of her exact timeline, she plans to eventually enroll in an RN (Registered Nurse) program with the hopes of becoming a flight nurse.
While Samantha may be taking to the skies, Jeannie isn’t going anywhere, as she plans to support Samantha and her children through this next step.
“Samantha coming out of this family and making it this far is phenomenal,” Jeannie said. “I think her children are going to break through from this too. Her lead is going to be their example.”