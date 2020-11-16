There’s never been a better time to pursue a scholarship for college. An opportunity to fund your college dream is available when you apply for a Northeast State Scholarship.
The Northeast State Office of Scholarship Programs is now accepting applications for Northeast State Scholarships. The deadline to submit an application is March 1, 2021.
To be considered, students should submit the Northeast State General Scholarship Application online. Applicants must submit a Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA), and first-time applicants to the College must also complete an application for admission.
Northeast State awards scholarships to qualifying applicants following a competitive review process. Northeast State Scholarships may fund maintenance fees and even textbook costs for recipients.
The Office of Scholarship Programs, in partnership with the Northeast State Foundation, administers more than 200 foundation and institutional scholarships to help students pay their college expenses. The Northeast State Foundation promotes and supports academic and educational scholarship, community service, and other programs offered by the College, and is a private, non-profit corporation that is tax-exempt under Section 501©(3) of Internal Revenue Code.
To apply for available Northeast State Scholarships, visit http://www.northeaststate.edu/ScholarshipsPrograms, select the “Northeast State Scholarships” link on the left menu or at the bottom of the page and complete the Northeast State General Scholarship Application online. For more information, email scholarships@NortheastState.edu.