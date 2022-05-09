Looking for a way to beat the summer heat and enjoy a good book?
The Hawkins County Library System is gearing up for the annual summer reading program, which begins on June 1. This year’s theme is “Oceans of Possibilities,” and all three branches of the library system have something unique to offer.
Rogersville’s H.B. Stamps Memorial Library
Summer reading festivities will begin at H.B. Stamps on June 1. Special presenters throughout the month will include Hawkins Co. Soil and Conservation featuring ‘Sammy Soil’ and ‘Ruby Rain,’ Holston Electric of Rogersville, Princess Parties featuring Disney Princesses, and Hawkins Co. Health Department featuring ‘Chompers.’ Children and youth of all ages are welcome.
Summer Reading Schedule:
June 1 — 10 a.m.
June 8 — 10 a.m.
June 15 — 10 a.m.
June 22 — 10 a.m.
Additionally, the library has an ongoing book sale during all operating hours. They also host a mystery book club every third Thursday of the month at 6 p.m. Children’s Story Time is held every Wednesday at 10 a.m.
To stay up-to-date on library events, visit the Hawkins Library System website at www.hawkinslibraries.org, the H.B. Stamps Facebook page or call (423)-272-8710.
Surgoinsville Library
Summer reading begins at Surgoinsville Library on June 20. Special presenters throughout the event will include Princess Parties featuring Ariel from Disney’s “The Little Mermaid.” Later in the week, Ursula and Flounder from “The Little Mermaid” will also visit the library. Participants will also make ocean-themed crafts and have multiple chances to receive prizes. The grand finale on June 24 will feature inflatable water slides and pizza. Children and youth of all ages are welcome.
Summer Reading Schedule:
June 20 — 1 p.m.
June 22 — 1 p.m.
June 24 — 2 p.m. (Grand Finale)
Children’s Story Time takes place every Monday at 1 p.m., and the annual Friends of the Library Book Sale is scheduled for May 12 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The adult book club meets the first Friday of every month at 5 p.m., and teen book club meets the third Wednesday of the month at 5 p.m.
To stay up-to-date on library events, visit the Surgoinsville Library Facebook page or call (423)-345-4805.
Church Hill Library
Summer Reading begins in Church Hill on June 17 and will feature Mister Bond and the Science Guys. Each week will feature a different ocean-related theme: week one will be known as “This is JAW-some,” week two as “Just be Jelly”, and week three as “I’m Feeling Crabby.” A special event on June 22 will also feature a broadcasted virtual tour of the Tennessee Aquarium, with special sightings from various aquarium animals. The grand finale event will be located at Derrick Park (716 Ordnance Dr, Church Hill) and will feature a picnic and splash pad access.
Church Hill Library’s Summer Reading events are also broken up by age group.
Summer Reading Schedule:
June 17 — 11 a.m. All Ages
June 22 — 11 a.m. All Ages (Special event with Tennessee Aquarium)
June 23 — 10 a.m. Ages 6 to 11
June 24 — 10 a.m. Ages 3 to 5
June 30 — 10 a.m. Ages 6 to 11
July 1 — 10 a.m. Ages 3 to 5
July 7 — 10 a.m. Ages 6 to 11
July 8 — 10 a.m. Ages 3 to 5
July 15 — 12 p.m. All ages (Grand Finale at Derrick Park)
Additionally, children’s story time takes place every Friday at 10 a.m. They also host a mystery book club on the fourth Monday of each month at 6 p.m.
To stay up-to-date on library events, visit the Church Hill Library Facebook page or call (423)-357-4591.
Upcoming book signings
Hawkins Elementary third grader Amiyah Tapper and her mother Eileen Tapper will visit H.B. Stamps Memorial Library on Saturday, May 14 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. to sign and discuss their new book, “When Auntie Died.”
More information about the book can be found at www.eltapper.com, and the book can be purchased on Amazon as well as through publicationconsultants.com.
Local author Michael S. Dean will also sign and discuss his new book “Blue Dragon” at H.B. Stamps on May 24 from 5-8 p.m., Surgoinsville on May 26 from 4-6 p.m. and Church Hill on June 20 from 6-7:30 p.m.
More information about the book can be found at www.michaelsdean.com or on his Facebook page. His book can be checked out at each Hawkins Co. library and purchased on Amazon.