University of the Cumberlands in Williamsburg, Ky. is proud to congratulate its newest graduates on a job well done.
Among the University of the Cumberlands winter graduates from Hawkins County are:
Christian Johnson of Mount Carmel who received a Doctor of Philosophy in Leadership. Johnson is a counselor at Rogersville Middle School.
Krista Mann of Rogersville who received a Doctor of Philosophy in Leadership. Mann is principal of Surgoinsville Middle School.
The university wishes these students all the best in their future endeavors. Well done, Patriots.
