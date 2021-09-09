On December 18, 2001 by congressional resolution Sept. 11 is designated as Patriots’ Day.
On 9/11 Americans are asked to observe Patriot Day with appropriate programs and activities and fly flags on our homes and businesses in remembrance of the 3,000+ that lost their lives on Sept. 11, 2001.
This year Hawkins County will observe Patriot’s Day with all-day activities beginning with prayer at the Town Square in Rogersville at 8:30 a.m.
Residents are then invited to move to East Rogersville Baptist Church’s Fellowship Hall, where organizers will begin showing the first of three videos with a break for lunch, on Biblical Citizenship.
The videos sponsored by the Patriot’s Academy explain the Spiritual history and foundation of the nation, its leaders and founding documents which partners with David Barton from Wallbuilders Association.
Many local residents as well as many of the new residents are expressing interest in learning more about the Biblical foundation of America and learning about America’s founding documents including the Constitution.
Clark Garrett, a Constitutional specialist will be at East Rogersville Baptist and offer classes in the fall inviting residents interested in learning more about the Constitution and how to live out our Christian responsibility in modern America.
Fire apparatus muster and antique car show
The Hawkins County Volunteer Fireman’s Association, Inc, is conducting a fire apparatus muster and antique car show on Sept. 11 at the Sayrah Barn
For the event the HCVFA is partnering with the East Tennessee Fire Historical Society, a chapter of The Society for the Preservation and Appreciation of Antique Motor Fire Apparatus in America (SPAAMFAA)
The Sayrah Barn event venue is located at 4144 Highway 11W, on the far eastern outskirts of Rogersville.
The Sept. 11 Memorial Service, guest speakers, and tolling of the bell begins at 10 a.m.
Registration is 9-11 a.m., with car and truck show judging noon to 2 p.m.
Dash Plaques will be awarded to first 100 entries.
Proceeds from the muster benefits the Hawkins County Volunteer Fireman’s Association and the East Tennessee Fire Historical Society.
Registration is free, but donations are encouraged.
Evening patriotic songs downtown
The evening Observance at the Town Square will be a highlight of the day, offering patriotic songs, readings from our founding fathers, prayers and some insights through some local pastors.
At a time of turmoil in our nation, churches have been invited to urge attendance to offer prayers of repentance and prayers of dependence on God in the days ahead.
9/11 Memorial Stair Climbs in Kingsport
Americans reflect on the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks this year, nearly 50 cities across the U.S. will pay tribute to the New York Firefighters killed at the World Trade Center. They will do so by symbolically retracing their heroic steps in the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb.
Each 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb honors the 343 FDNY firefighters killed in the 9/11 attacks. Some stair climbs take place inside building stairwells, with participants climbing up and down stairs until they reach 110 stories, or 2,200 steps, the equivalent of the 110 stories of the World Trade Center. Others occur in outdoor arenas and stadiums. Each climber carries a photo of a firefighter who died on 9/11.
Bristol Motor Speedway will host this year’s Stair Climb in Bristol on September 11th
Address: 151 Speedway Boulevard, Bristol, TN
Date: Saturday, Sept. 11
Time: 7 a.m. until noon
Regional Coordinator: Andrew Catron tricitiesstairclimb@gmail.com