A man accused of stabbing his wife in the stomach Thanksgiving morning fled on foot into nearby woods when deputies arrived on the scene and was apprehended following a brief foot pursuit.
The victim was flown to the Johnson City Medical Center where she was treated for a non-life threatening injury.
Joshua Edgar Lawson, 32, 179 Austin Mill Road, Rogersville, was arraigned Monday in Hawkins County Sessions Court on one count of aggravated domestic assault, as well as charges related to the foot pursuit including resisting arrest, evading arrest on foot, and three counts of drug possession.
On Nov. 25 at 10:29 a.m. HCSO deputies responded to Lawson’s residence on a report of a fight. While en route Deputy Jesse Harrell was notified by Central Dispatch that Joshua Lawson had stabbed is wife.
Upon his arrival Harrell located the victim with what appeared to be a stab wound to the stomach. Harrell also found a kitchen knife with blood on it.
Cpl. Jessee Williams and Deputy Bryan Sanders had arrived before Harrell and noticed a man in a black hoodie they knew to be Joshua Lawson.
Sanders stated in his report that he ordered Lawson to stop, but Lawson “bolted into the woods in an attempt to get away from us”.
Upon apprehending Lawson deputies conducted a search and reported finding him in possession of a blue pill container with a pill crusher on one end and a pill grinder on the other.
Inside the container deputies found 13 Hydrocodone pills and one Alprazolam. In a separate container deputies reported finding 46 Buprenorphine pills.
At the time of his Thanksgiving morning arrest Lawson was free on $1,000 bond on four counts of drug possession ( Schedules I, II, III, & IV) and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was scheduled to appear in Sessions court on Feb. 28, 2022 on those charges.
Upon being arraigned Monday on the new charges Lawson’s bond was revoked and he was ordered held in the Hawkins County Jail pending a preliminary hearing set for Dec. 13 in Sessions Court.