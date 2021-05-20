Church Hill 2021-2022 budget to include employee raises, healthy surplus

As was the case at the end of the previous year, the town of Church Hill is projected to end the 2020-2021 fiscal year with a healthy surplus of around $2.9 million.
In fact, Mayor Dennis Deal told the board at their May 18 meeting that the town only spent around 43% of their budget during the 2020-2021 fiscal year.
“Kudos to that,” Deal said.
The 2021-2022 budget, which the board passed on the first reading, also looks to be in good shape. In fact, the town is projected to end the 2022 fiscal year with a cash balance of $3.847 million in the general fund.
“That will be very significant for us,” City Recorder Josh Russell told the Review.
This 2021-2022 budget will include $520,000 in capital expenditures, and $250,000 paving expenses.
All full-time employees will also receive an additional $1 per hour as part of this budget, and part-time employees will receive an additional $.50.
“That’s phenomenal,” Deal told the board. “That’s a good raise for our folks, and they deserve it.”
This year’s employee raise is double the additional $.50 per hour for full-time and $.25 for part-time that was given in the last fiscal year.
The budget also includes the cost of a new garbage truck for the town. Though the budget includes $250,000 for the truck, Deal noted at a recent budget workshop that this is a high estimate.
“When I say $250,000, you have to have a cushion in there just in case,” Deal said. “The reality is probably $210,000 or $215,000 will get it.”
The town will keep the three trucks they currently have and simply add the new one to the fleet.
The 2020-2021 fiscal year budget for the town’s swimming pool is also projected to end with a cash balance of $77,700. Though the pool remained closed for the entire 2020 summer season, it is scheduled to open on Memorial Day weekend for the 2021 season.
Board rejects VFW Road paving bid
In other news, the board voted unanimously to reject a bid to pave VFW road, which is roughly 600 feet long. The city recently purchased this section of VFW Road as well as the approximately three-acre lot behind VFW Post 9754, which is adjacent to Derrick Park and ball fields. The town plans to pave VFW Road for easier access to a new Derrick Park parking area.
The town will put the project out for re-bid and will instead include the parking lots that will be located at the end of the road and near the future ball fields within this bid advertisement.
“We have been advised that, if we pave this road before we pave the parking lots, we will tear up the new road,” Deal told the board. “We don’t’ want to do that.”
Town plans new projects with COVID-19 relief funding
Deal also told the board that the U.S. Department of the Treasury released an updated set of rules on May 10 to govern the use of COVID-19 state and local fiscal recover funds. Church Hill is projected to receive $1,786,459 from these funds.
These funds can now only be used to support public health expenditures; address negative economic harms to workers, small businesses or impacted industries; provide government services whose revenue was impacted due to the pandemic; provide premium pay for essential workers; or invest in water, sewer, and broadband infrastructure.
Deal noted that the town had discussed using these funds to pay off some of the debt the town incurred through expansion and improvements to the town parks or take care of some needed paving. According to these new regulations, that will no longer be possible.
“It’s a moving target,” Deal said. “They’re changing things (seemingly) weekly on this, so we really don’t know what we can do with it.”
He suggested the board hold a workshop to determine how they will use the funds according to these new regulations.