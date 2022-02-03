A Kingsport man who led police on a three county high speed chase last year was sentenced to three years Monday in Hawkins County Criminal Court, but was was granted a “time served” credit so he can be transferred to two other counties for prosecution.
Robert Franklin Smith, 26, pleaded guilty before Judge Alex Pearson Monday on numerous charges, the most serious of which was aggravated assault stemming from the June 10, 2021 pursuit.
The HCSO stated that during the pursuit Smith swerved into the oncoming lane in an attempt to hit a deputy’s patrol car.
He also pleaded guilty to felony reckless endangerment, felony evading arrest, evading arrest, reckless driving, driving on a suspended license second offense, no insurance, registration violation, stop sign violation, failure to exercise due care and speeding.
The pursuit began on Big Elm Road, extended into Kingsport, Scott County and back into Sullivan County, then back into Hawkins County, where Smith crashed in a cow pasture near Church Hill.
The HCSO reported that during the pursuit Smith hit 100 mph, ran multiple stop signs, and swerved into oncoming traffic on multiple occasions.
At the time of his June 10 arrest Smith was on probation stemming from another high-speed pursuit and crash that occurred in Church Hill in February 2020. During that incident, Smith was also found in possession of an undisclosed amount of meth.
He pleaded guilty in Sessions Court to charges including reckless driving and misdemeanor meth possession, evading arrest on foot and driving on a revoked license. A felony evading arrest charge that stemmed from the 2020 incident was dismissed.
Upon pleading guilty to the 2021 charges Monday, Smith was sentenced to three years and fined $1,250. Pearson allowed him to be released on time served so that he could be transferred to Sullivan County, and subsequently Scott County, to answer charges also stemming from the June 10 pursuit.
The court was informed, however, that Smith couldn’t be transferred to Sullivan County until April 12 when his probation violation sentence in Sessions Court stemming from the 2020 case is completed.
Other Jan. 31 guilty pleas
Brian Daniel Sinard, 29, 120 Meadowview Road, Bulls Gap, was sentenced to eight years of probation and fined $1,100 for aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and two counts of child abuse, on the condition that he complete a long term in-patient drug rehab program. Judge Pearson also signed a restraining order for Sinard between the three victims in this case.
Robert Arthur Leeper, 33, 104 Young Circle, Greeneville, was sentenced to one year with 30 percent release eligibility, $225 in fines, and $4,800 in restitution for felony evading arrest, evading arrest and resisting arrest. Judge Pearson also signed a no contact order for Leeper with the victim.
Dustin Alan Caldwell, 30, 155 Old Webster Valley Rd., Rogersville was sentenced to 11 months and 29 days probation, $50 fine, and $509 restitution for misdemeanor theft.
Michael Scott Haley, 39, 1347 Tranbarger Drive, Kingsport, was sentenced to two years and one day of probation and fined $1,550 for two counts of identity theft, eight counts of forgery, and theft over $1,000.
Gregory Bruce Leake, 58, 5162 Highway 11-W, Rogersville was sentenced to 30 days in jail, one year, 11 months and 29 days on probation, and $800 fine for two counts of DUI and two counts of no insurance.
Klinton Blake Barnett, 29, 255 Hidden Valley, Rogersville, was sentenced to 120 days in jail and three years probation for aggravated vehicular assault, vehicular assault, reckless aggravated assault, and driving on a revoked license second offense.
Mark Adam Hill, 51, 5513 Flower Gap Road, Blackwater, Va., was sentenced to 32 days in jail, one year 11 months and 29 days on probation, and a $1,800 fine for simple possession of meth, simple possession of hydrocodone, DUI and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jennifer Carol Hooker, 43, 126 Shephard Drive, Bulls Gap was sentenced to 48 hours in jail, six month probation, and $100 fine for reckless driving, driving on a suspended license and no insurance.
An arrest warrant was issued Monday for Mitchell Landon Godsey, 42, 2112 Welch Road, Kingsport, who was scheduled to appear in Criminal Curt for a plea hearing. Godsey’s mother reportedly called the court and stated he was sick. Godsey is charged with felony reckless endangerment, theft over $2,500, DUI, failure to exercise due care, lane violation, driving on a revoked license and no insurance.
Michael Jeremiah Franklin, 25, 646 Shepard Chapel Road, Rogersville, who is charged with two counts of rape of a child and aggravated sexual battery had his plea hearing reset for Feb. 28 due to him testing positive for COVID.