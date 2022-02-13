Marriage these days usually begins with a ring and getting down on one knee, but it hasn’t always been that way.
In some cultures, there’s an intense ritual. In other cultures, there are certain times where women propose to men instead of vice versa Keep reading to learn more about the history of the proposal, the engagement ring and more.
Gender Roles
In modern Western proposals, it’s much more common for the man to propose marriage to the woman rather than the other way around. But in some countries, on Feb. 29 in a leap year, women can propose to men.
In Scotland, Ireland, England and Finland, a woman can pop the question on that date. In Finland, if a man rejects the offer, he was then expected to buy the woman enough cloth for a skirt to compensate.
In one famous instance, Queen Victoria had to propose to Prince Albert because she was a monarch. She proposed marriage on Oct. 15, 1839, and the royal couple were married Feb. 10, 1840. They were married for 21 years until Albert’s death in 1861.
In Other Countries
Around 6% of Japanese marriages are still arranged following the traditional custom of omiai, which roughly translates into matchmaking. The samurai started the practice in the 16th century and spread to other classes during the Tokugawa period. It was a solemn practice and involved an evaluation of family bloodlines and class.
Arranged marriages were common in many cultures, including in Russia, China and India. In some arranged marriages, a go-between matches the bride and groom and matches them according to the social, economic and cultural groups (or not, depending on the traditions in that culture). In others, the bride and groom are from the same family group; this is more common in parts of the Middle East, Africa and Asia. It’s important to remember that arranged marriages and forced marriages — those without the consent of either the bride or groom — are not the same thing.
Engagement Rings
Rings are a common engagement gift in many cultures. In the West, they usually feature diamonds or other gemstones and are worn on the left ring finger. Engagement rings can be traced back to Ancient Rome, when the bride-to-be was given two rings, one gold for wearing outside the home and an iron one to wear at home.
Diamond engagement rings became popular in the U.S. after World War I. Diamond cartel De Beers began a marketing campaign in 1938 that sent diamond ring sales soaring. The sales of diamonds in the U.S. rose from $23 million to $2.1 billion between 1939 and 1979. However, other gemstones are growing in popularity, as are rings for men, sometimes called “man-gagement rings.”