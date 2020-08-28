Fall is in the air ... or soon will be ... hopefully! (Can I get an “amen”?)
When temps begin to fall in the waning days of summer, it stirs something deep in my autumn-loving soul, telling me that a change in the seasons is just around the corner.
Which means that the “spiders” will soon be back, too. Not the scary, creepy-crawly, multi-legged kind … the red-flowered kind that pop up out of nowhere and dot the yard with an end-of-summer splash of color.
The appearance of the bright red spiders is a sure-fire signal that shorter days, cooler temperatures, and multicolored leaves on the trees are just around the corner.
We may still have a few weeks of summertime warmth left, but change is on the way, and I am more than ready for it.
Fall is my favorite time of the year. I love the crispness of the air in the early mornings and late afternoons, the shorter daylight hours, the smell of smoke from someone’s wood-burning fireplace, the anticipation of the first frost, and looking forward to spending time with loved ones at Thanksgiving and Christmas.
When our children were small, fall was the time for raking up big piles of leaves and letting them run and jump in the middle. It created more work for Dad but listening to their excited, happy squals as they went running head-long into those piles of leaves, scattering them over half the yard, was more than worth the extra raking it caused.
I appreciate the quiet beauty of the first frost and how it sparkles in the first rays of sunrise. I love the brilliant scarlets, yellows, and purples of the maples, hickories, sumacs and other trees and native shrubs in the forests and along our roadways.
When it comes to fall colors, there are places all over Hawkins County that would give the nearby Smoky Mountains a run for their fame, especially the drives over 66, 70 and 33 between Rogersville and Sneedville.
Fall means football, too, and I have to admit (with absolutely no shame or embarassment!) that am a diehard University of Alabama Crimson Tide fan, so I root for and cheer on the Tennessee Vols in every game ... except one!
And let’s not forget the cooler nights, when you can turn off the A/C, throw open the windows and cover up with a big, thick handmade quilt.
Both of my late grandmothers were master quilters and every year when its time to take down the quilts for another winter, I am grateful all over again for their handiwork and the love that went into every stitch.
I like the pumpkins and Jack-O-Lanterns that start to show up on porches, bales of hay and cornstalks alongside the road, and the brilliant lemon yellows, crimsons, and purples of the mums that brighten up autumn landscapes.
The animal kingdom notices the changes, too. Hummingbirds can be seen getting their final drinks of nectar from feeders before their biological GPS devices summon them southward, toward the Caribbean and tropical regions of Central and South America, so that their tiny bodies won’t freeze in our winters.
Flocks of ducks and geese are beginning to follow their instincts southward as they, too, hunt warmer climates for the winter months. I was enjoying a cup of coffee on my deck this morning and saw one of their “V” shaped flocks in perfect formation.
I have seen several deer and turkeys in my back yard lately, and squirrels by the dozen are watching the acorns and hickory nuts on the trees with unbridled lust in their eyes.
Wild birds are beginning to venture back around my feeders again as they, too, instinctively know that a change is on the way.
Heck, there’s just something refreshing about the smells of fall. You know what I’m talking about … just walk around outside in the late afternoon on a still, cool Indian Summer afternoon and take a big deep breath. Breathe deep and enjoy ... and for a minute or two, put the cares and worries of the world behind and just be glad you’re alive to appreciate it all.
I am also grateful to a loving Creator whose handiwork made it so that each season has its own unique sights, sounds and smells for us to enjoy.
I don’t know about you, but as for me, I intend to enjoy these beautiful fall days as much as possible.
Maybe we all should do that ... let some of the unimportant junk that competes for our time and energies take a back seat while we recharge our batteries and revive our souls.
That’s my view. What say you?