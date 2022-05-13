The entrance to Brownlow Street at the Main Street intersection in downtown Rogersville was blocked off blocked off Tuesday due to deterioration at the Market Place Building which put one large plate glass window at risk of falling out onto the street.
An emergency call prompted a commercial glass company to come to the rescue, but not with good news.
A construction company will be needed to repair the structure around the glass before a new glass can be installed.
On a good day it is difficult to find available construction workers but during COVID with over 1,000 new families moving in the community, purchasing and building homes and all needing work done, it’s nearly impossible to find someone who can take off from their other work to help.
We’ve prayed and we’re confident God has just the right folks to make this happen. The problem will be eliminated as quickly as possible.
Until the Lord presents us with a solution to this problem, however, pedestrians are asked to respect the barriers for their own safety.
Sheets of window panes are very heavy and is very dangerous if it were to fall on someone. Anyone with a suggestion on how to solve this problem quickly and inexpensively is asked to contact the Of One Accord ministry at (423) 921-8044.