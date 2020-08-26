At their meeting on Monday, August 24 , the Hawkins County Library System Board of Trustees voted unanimously to approve a budget for improvements at H.B. Stamps Memorial Library in Rogersville.
The nearly $30,000 investment will fund new LED lighting throughout the facility, new carpeting, furniture, and paint. Volunteers and staff members will be performing some of the improvements while the lighting and carpeting will be installed by local businesses who went through a bidding process to win the contracts for the project.
Funds for the project come from existing restricted funds that were set aside for building improvements years ago. The current facility has been in use for 40 years with little or no improvements since that time.
The project is scheduled to begin on Monday, August 31, 2020, and the library will be closed during renovations. Patrons will have extended checkout periods during the closure and are encouraged to checkout items from the library this week to stock up on their reading or viewing needs. Surgoinsville and Church Hill branches will be available to patrons during the closure as well.
In addition to the library-funded improvements, Hawkins County government is planning external repairs to the facility. At this time, no date is available for those repairs. The Library Board hopes they will be completed concurrently with the interior improvements.
If you would like more information about this topic, please call the H.B. Stamps Memorial Library at 423-272-8710, or email hbslib@gmail.com.