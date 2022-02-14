Hawkins County Commissioner Hannah Winegar announced last week she will seek the Republican nomination for the District 4 Hawkins County Board of Education.
Winegar stated on Facebook last week that she wouldn’t be seeking re-election to the county commission, instead opting to challenge incumbent Tecky Hicks (I) for the District 4 seat which represents Surgoinsville and surrounding communities.
“I momentarily swore off my political career, but after some very persistent persuading, I’ve decided to throw my hat back into the political ring again,” Winegar said. “Just not as a commissioner. I wanted a position that could directly impact my children, and I feel like this is it.”
Republican Monique Whorton who resides in the Beech Creek Community has also picked up a petition for the District 4 school board seat.
The following is the updated list of potential May 3 primary candidates who had either qualified or picked up petitions as of the end of business hours Friday, Feb. 11. Candidates are Republicans unless otherwise noted:
County Offices
County Mayor: Mike Herrell, Kelly Markham, Keith Gibson, Stacy Vaughan, Mark DeWitte, Kenneth William Stapleton, and David Bailey (I) have qualified.
Property Assessor: Chuck Smith and Michael S. Gillespie have qualified.
Sheriff: Ronnie Lawson has qualified.
Clerk of Courts: Randy Collier has qualified.
County Clerk: Nancy Davis has qualified.
Juvenile Judge: Daniel Boyd has qualified.
Sessions Judge: J. Todd Ross has picked up a petition.
Register of Deeds: Judy Kirkpatrick and Ronald W. Light Jr. have qualified.
Trustee: Jim Shanks has qualified.
Road Superintendent: Danny Jones and Joe Parrott have qualified; Chad. W. Collins and Curt Taylor picked up a petition.
County Commission
District 1: Syble Vaughan-Trent had qualified. John Keith Gibson and Melinda Fleishour (I) have picked up a petition.
District 2: George D. Salaita (D), Tom Kern and Jeff Barrett have qualified.
District 3: Danny Alvis, William T. Tower III and Charles Thacker have qualified. Adam Greer and Robert Ornoski have picked up petitions.
District 4: Chad Britton, Phillip Wilcox and Joshua Gilliam have qualified.
District 5: Glenda Davis and Jason Roach have qualified. Mark Linkous picked up a petition.
District 6: Larry Clonce and Rick Brewer have qualified. Austin Ray Bradley and Nancy Barker have picked up petitions.
District 7: Ketron Bailey, Wyatt Watson, Josh Mowell and Robert “Robbie” A. Palmer II have qualified. Joey Maddox, David C. Lawson John H. Moore, and Pete Otis Pipe picked up a petition.
Third Judicial District
Chancellor: Doug Jenkins has qualified.
Circuit Judge Part I: Alex Pearson has qualified.
Circuit Judge Part II: William Phillips, Bradley Mercer and Crystal Goan Jessee have qualified.
Circuit Judge Part III: Beth Boniface has qualified.
Criminal Court Judge: John F. Dugger Jr. has qualified.
Attorney General: Dan E. Armstrong has qualified.
Public Defender: Todd Estep and DeAnna Snyder have qualified.
County School Board
District 3: Kathy Cradic qualified.
District 4: Tecky Hicks (I), Monique Whorton, and Hannah Winegar picked up a petition.
District 6: Travis Charles is qualified, Debbie Shedden picked up a petition.
District 7: Judy Trent (D) and Alina Gorlova have qualified.
Constables
District 1: Bill Creasy qualified. Ryan D. Christian and Jason Hammonds have picked up a petition.
District 2: Freddie Castle has qualified.
District 3: Frank Vaughan and Bryan D. Carter have qualified; Robert Ornoski and Cathy Lawson picked up a petition.
District 5: Charlie Gibson has qualified.
District 6: Wayne Cunningham and Johnny Lee Drinnon qualified.
District 7: Tony Robinson picked up a petition. Randy Marrisett picked up a petition.
As of Feb. 11 no constable candidates had picked up a petition for District 4.
Election schedule
The candidate qualification deadline for all candidates to have their petitions submitted to the Election Commission is Feb. 17 at noon.
The write-in candidate deadline for all offices is March 14.
The voter registration deadline to be eligible to vote in the May 3 primary is April 4. Mail-in submissions must be postmarked by this date.
Early voting for the May 3 primary will be held April 13 through April 28, with the exception of April 15 when the Election Commission will be closed for Good Friday. Specific dates, times and locations for early voting will be announced later.