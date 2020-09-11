Question: Is it possible to explain Revelation in simple easy and understandable terms?
Answer: Revelation 14:1-15:8. In the last lesson, #7, we saw just how Satan is carrying our His war with Christians; through civil governments (sea beast) and counterfeit religion (land beast). Satan is a three times loser as we saw in lesson #6 and has vowed to make war on God’s chosen (12:17). We have said and realized; the pressure is on and Christians need the Lamb of God to be able to match and beat Satan and his henchmen at their game. We have also understood from lesson #6 (12:10-12) that people on earth can beat Satan through the blood of Christ; accessed through faithfully committing to water baptism (Galatians 3:27). God knows that His people here on earth need constant reassuring, as the battle rages on, and in this lesson #8, we are going to get that guarantee.
Chapter 14:1-5 opens with a scene of the Lamb standing in the stronghold of God and all Christians with Him. They are praising God in song accompanied by the heavenly host because “now” they were “free from sin.”
Now we are ready for messages from six of God’s angels and to see a meaningful image of the Lamb.
Chapter 14:6-7; the first angel announces the everlasting gospel saying to “fear God” and “worship Him.”
Chapter 14:8; the second angel announces that Rome, the fourth world empire, has fallen.
Chapter 14:9-13; the third angel announces that all the unrighteous of the earth, followers of man’s government and false religions, will experience the judgment and punishment of the Lamb’s Father. The righteous, those who “keep the commandments” of the Lamb’s Father, will be blessed by the Father.
Chapter 14:14; we see the Lamb with all authority and judgment in heaven and earth. What a Savior the Father’s people have in the Lamb!
Chapter 14:15-16; the fourth angle announces it is time to put a stop to world governments and false religions having authority in this world.
Chapter 14:17; the fifth angel appears on the scene as a messenger of justice.
Chapter 14:18-20 the sixth angel appears on the scene with the “command” to “reap” the earth. The bloodshed is unbelievable! And, no doubt some Christians suffered, maybe even death, but the “wheat is gathered in and the grapes are trampled” (Amos 9:13).
Chapter 15:1-8; the righteous are now prepared (6:9-11) to see their God execute His complete wrath and judgment (7 vials of wrath) on the unrighteous of this world. They have reason to be prepared; they are singing the “song of victory,” the “temple in heaven is opened to them,” all of this showing their acceptance by the Father of the Lamb — thus full assurance. WOW!