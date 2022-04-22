A surge in high speed pursuits in recent months caught up to the Hawkins County Grand Jury, which returned eight felony evading arrest indictments on April 11, including one involving four pounds of meth.
Cortney Makayla Starcher, 27, of Greeneville was arrested on Dec. 13, 2021 after a 3 a.m. traffic stop led to a high-speed chase that resulted in Hawkins Deputies recovering a large amount of pills along with more than four pounds of meth.
The alleged driver, Dionnica Doreen Wilson, 38, 7979 Asheville Highway, Greeneville, eluded arrest that night, but was apprehended on Dec. 19.
Saturday, Dec. 13, Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office Cpl. Eric Pease conducted a traffic stop on a 2008 Ford F-150 at Highway 11-W near Marble Hall Road. When Pease attempted to approach the vehicle on foot, the driver sped away.
The HCSO reported that the vehicle fled west on 11-W toward Bean Station and reached speeds over 100 mph. At Choptack Road the vehicle reportedly turned right at a high rate of speed.
The vehicle then turned into the driveway of 258 Choptack Road and made a hard-right turn into a wooded area, where the vehicle was unable to continue and Starcher was arrested.
Starcher reportedly identified Wilson, who fled into the woods, as the driver of the vehicle.
Upon searching the vehicle Pease located a black bag containing two Mason jars with a clear-like substance believed to be Meth in the passenger floorboard. One jar contained 1 pound, 4 ounces and the other contained 1 pound, one ounce.
Pease also located a plastic container with 1 pound, 11.7 ounces of meth
Pease also reportedly found other baggies that contained .9 and .55 ounces of meth; a large container of marijuana; 13 Buprenorphine pills; 13 Alprazolam; 44 Vyvanse; 80 “unevenly-pressed” pills believed to be ecstasy; and several glass pipes that were allegedly used to smoke meth.
Also located in the truck were three guns: a 380 Ruger LCP loaded with one bullet in the chamber, a 25 Cal. Raven Arms that was fully loaded and located in the dash of the vehicle and a black 380 Grendel Inc. that was fully loaded with one bullet in the chamber.
Wilson was indicted for felony evading arrest, possession of meth with intent to deliver, possession of a firearm during a dangerous felony, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of Schedule II narcotics with intent to deliver, simple possession of marijuana, possession of Schedule III narcotics with intent to deliver, possession of Schedule IV narcotics with intent to deliver, possession of Schedule I narcotics with intent to deliver, speeding 100 in a 50 mph zone, stop sign violation, possession of drug paraphernalia, and evading arrest on foot.
Starcher was indicted for possession of meth with intent to deliver, possession of Schedule II narcotics with intent to deliver, two counts of possession of Schedule III narcotics with intent to deliver, possession of Schedule IV narcotics with intent to deliver, possession of Schedule I narcotics with intent to deliver, possession of a firearm during a felony, and simple possession of marijuana.
Both are scheduled for arraignment in Hawkins County Criminal Court on April 29
Other April 11 felony evading indictments
Doyle Adam Henley, 35, 292 Campbell Drive, Rogersville, for felony evading arrest, felony reckless endangerment speeding 105 in a 55 mph zone, DUI second offense, driving on a suspended license 2nd offense, leaving the scene of an accident, lane violation, resisting arrest, registration violation, simple possession of Schedule IV narcotics, simple possession of Schedule III narcotics, seatbelt violation, and failure to give immediate notice of an accident.
Dustin Dale Arnold, 36, 235 Buttry Road Rogersville, for felony evading arrest, felony reckless endangerment, driving on a suspended license 2nd offense, speeding 80 in a 30 mph zone, traffic control device violation, and domestic assault.
Christopher Isaac Weston, 35, 435 E. Main Street Rogersville, for felony evading arrest, driving on a revoked license, speeding, stop sign violation, red light violation, seatbelt violation, and no insurance.
Joshua Daniel Crawford, 32, 121 Hilltop Drive, Fall Branch, for felony evading arrest, possession of meth with intent to deliver, driving in possession of meth, possession of stolen property over $1,000, possession of drug paraphernalia, registration violation, speeding 60 in a 30 mph zone, reckless driving, stop sign violation, no insurance and driving an unregistered vehicle.
Derek Nathaniel Shortt, 36, 116 Male Ridge Drive, Jonesborough, for felony evading arrest, evading arrest on foot, and resisting arrest.
Austin Clifford Sword, 27, 251 Barton Road, Surgoinsville, for felony evading arrest, burglary, theft under $1,000, auto burglary, two counts of theft over $2,500, theft over $10,000, vandalism over $2,500 felony reckless endangerment, and reckless driving.
Brian Anthony Kelley, 44, 332 Glen Avenue, Kingsport, for felony evading arrest, felony reckless endangerment, possession of meth with intent to deliver, driving while in possession of met, DUI 4th offense, possession of drug paraphernalia, lane violation, speeding, stop sign violation, reckless driving, driving on a revoked license 2nd offense, registration violation, and no insurance.