After a lengthy and, at times, heated discussion at their Sept. 23 meeting, the Mount Carmel Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved a motion that will give the board authority to approve or deny any hiring and firing decision recommended by City Manager Mike Housewright.
Currently, Housewright makes the final decision on which city employees to hire or terminate upon recommendations from department heads.
This motion will now be drafted into the form of an ordinance and will require two readings and two majority votes before it will become official.
“I feel like this is a safety net for our employees,” said Alderman Steven McLain, who made the motion.
However, Housewright cautioned the board against the decision.
Pat Hardy, who is a Municipal Management Consultant for MTAS (Municipal Technical Advisory Service), told the board that it is common for boards to have final approval over hiring decisions.
However, he too cautioned the board against involvement in terminations.
The board voted 4-3 in favor of the motion, with Mayor Pat Stilwell and Aldermen John Gibson and Mindy Fleishour voting ‘no’.
Board to vote on hirings, firings
According to McLain’s suggestion, no new hire or termination will be official until it has received a majority vote from the board. During the hiring process, the various city department heads will present their recommendations to Housewright. If he approves the recommendation, it will then be presented to the board for approval. This process will also be repeated for any permanent employee transfers.
At first, Stilwell spoke in opposition to McLain’s suggestion, explaining that Housewright already allows the various department heads to review applications, interview and choose the new hires.
“But I think the board should be involved in that,” McLain said.
At this point, several audience members responded, “No.”
“It will be nothing other than the board approving [Housewright]’s decision,” McLain said. “I see people working in town and don’t even know who they are. There’s a new guy that’s been here for three months, and we’ve not even been told there was anyone hired.”
“I do want to caution that this type of motion will bring this board out of a policy making role and into an administrative role,” Housewright said. “As City Manager, I am paid to make recommendations. I discourage (this motion).”
He added, “I don’t know if I have ever vetoed one of our department heads’ hiring recommendations because I have a discussion with them. I hold them accountable for the performance of their team. Because of that, I respect their ability to create their team. With this motion, you’re not taking hiring out of my hands, you’re taking it out of the hands of the department heads.”
“You’re probably going to regret that”
“It is common in the council-administrator form of government for the board to hire,” Hardy told the board. “That’s one of the distinguishing characteristics of council-administrator versus council-manager. But, looking at the pros and cons, you’re leaning back towards (hiring people based on) who I know rather than what I know.”
Hardy noted that he had personally worked as both a City Administrator and a City Manager in the past, and he said he never minded having board input into the hiring decisions.
“I always felt that, if the board were to turn down who I recommended for whatever reason, that’s a little flag to me that I’m off the pulse with them,” he said. “I wanted to figure out why I was off the pulse and how to get back on.”
However, he did not suggest that the board get involved in terminations.
“If you want every relative of one of your employees to sit in this room to fight you because you upheld the City Manager’s good reason for firing them, that is what you’re in for,” Hardy cautioned.
Another danger to look out for, he explained to the board, is that “nobody is going to listen to him (Housewright) if he doesn’t have the firing or discipline authority.”
Hardy also noted that, if a department head has recommended terminating an employee, he or she will have direct experience with the employee that the board won’t know about.
“It’s a culmination of little things sometimes — it’s not just one big thing (that often leads to employee termination),” Hardy said. “I can almost guarantee none of you (board members) will know any of that. The administrator has the adequate information to fire somebody and you guys (board members) don’t. Yet, you’d be upholding the firing based on the argument of a room filled with friends and relatives. You’re going to regret that, probably, if you did that.”
“But wouldn’t it also give an employee a safety net, since, instead of just one person having your faith in working here, you’ve got the whole board?” McLain asked. “I’ve been on the other side of the fence — I got fired from this town by a board. It wasn’t recommended, but the board could pick any employee out that they wanted to and eliminate them.”
He noted that his past experience played into his reason for the wording of his recommendation.
Instead, Hardy suggested putting more specific personnel policies in place instead of having the board to uphold employee terminations.
“What is the problem we’re addressing?”
When McLain clarified his suggestion, Gibson asked, “So, you’re wanting to rubber stamp what Mike’s doing?”
“No, not really,” McLain replied.
Several members of the audience began to laugh.
“I don’t understand the problem that we’re trying to address,” Gibson said. “We have actual problems that we could be focusing on, but we’re worried about taking one political position and making it more political.”