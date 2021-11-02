Donald Wesley Well, father of missing 5-year-old Hawkins County child Summer wells, was arrested for DUI around midnight Sunday.
HCSO Deputy Casey Carter stated inches report that around 10:14 p.m. Saturday night he observed a 2003 GMC Sonoma traveling south on Van Hill Road toward the Greene County line when truck failed to negotiate the curve and exited the roadway onto a grassy shoulder.
Upon conducting a traffic stop Carter reported observing Wells, 56, 110 Ben Hill Road, Rogersville, to have bloodshot eyes and an odor of alcohol coming from his person, as well as a large half consumed bottle of an alcoholic beverage in the passenger seat.
Wells admitted he’d taken “a couple of shots” and that he’d taken the bottle from his wife because of an argument.
Carter stated that Wells performed poorly on field sobriety tests, and he consented to a blood draw.
“While at the hospital (for the blood draw) Mr. Wells asked was the legal limit was,” Carter stated in his report. “I advised him it was .08 and he stated he would fail the blood draw then.”
‘It was a stupid decision’
Wells was booked at 12:10 a.m. and released from he Hawkins County Jail at 7:34 a.m.
He was charged with DUI, open container violation, expired registration, improper lane usage, and no insurance.
A statement was posted Sunday morning about the arrest on the Wells’ website website: FindSummerWells.com
“Thank you everyone for kind messages. There are no words to what each day and night is like. We needed cigarettes. It was a stupid decision. Please keep us in prayer. Keep Don. This pain wont go away. Thank you”.
Aside from the website, last month the Wells family started a YouTube page called Don Wells Family Official.
Summer Wells missing since June 15
On the evening of June 15 Summer Wells was reported missing from her home on Ben Hill Road in the Beech Creek community of Hawkins County.
Following her June 15 disappearance, there was a 13-day massive search involving more than 1,100 searchers, not including police, covering 4.6 square miles surrounding her home.
Neither the search nor the investigation has resulted in information leading to Summer’s recovery, or what happened to her, although the police investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information about Summer’s whereabouts is asked to call the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office at (423) 272-7121 or the TBI at 1 (800) TBI-FIND.
Summer’s three brothers were removed from their home in late July by the Department of Children’s Services.
Donald Wells wouldn’t comment on why they were removed except to say it’s not safe in their home. Department of Children’s Services child removals aren’t a public record.
Previous domestic assault arrest
Wells is currently on probation in Hawkins County Sessions Court stemming from a conviction for possession of a handgun while under the influence.
Wells, 56, was arrested at his home on Oct. 14, 2020, and charged with domestic assault, possession of a handgun while intoxicated and unlawful possession of a weapon after he reportedly came home intoxicated and found a male at home with his wife.
Candus Wells told Deputy Kyle Shively that her husband assumed she was cheating on him, they argued, and then he pushed her down, causing injury to her knee.
Wells was leaving in a pickup as deputies arrived, but he came back while deputies were still there and was arrested.
Police said Wells was under the influence of alcohol and had a .22 caliber handgun in his pickup. He admitted to having a felony conviction in Utah.
On April 14 Wells pleaded guilty in Sessions Court to possession of a handgun while under the influence. The other two charges were dismissed.
He was sentenced to 11 months and 29 days on probation, 96 hours of community service and his gun was forfeited to the state.
Order of protection filedOn Oct. 15, 2020, Candus Wells filed an order of protection in Sessions Court against Donald Wells.
In the affidavit, Candus Wells stated, “He drinks and throws things. I am afraid of being hurt. He is abusive physically and mentally toward me. I am afraid for my children and myself. My mother fears he is going to hurt her because she is staying in her camper on the property.”
Candus Wells later dropped the order of protection petition.
Other criminal past
According to the Utah Department of Corrections Donald Wells was incarcerated in Utah for the following offenses: third degree felonies for theft, burglary and forgery; a second degree felony for theft by receiving stolen property; and a misdemeanor for revocation/suspension.
The Utah DOC said he’d been in and out of prison beginning in 1995. He was discharged from prison and supervision in April 2003.
Reward surpasses $58KThe Church Hill Rescue Squad, which is administering the reward, announced last week that as of Oct. 27 Summer Wells Reward Fund total is $58,634.
This total is from the two large donations totaling $35,000 at the beginning of the reward fund. The rest ($23,634.22) is from the contributions that were made either by directly to the bank and/or mailed to the CHRS.
The following are the two ways that donations can be made to the reward fund:
1. Donations can be directly taken to any Civis Bank Branch in Church Hill, Rogersville, and Sneedville.
2. Checks or Certified Checks can be mailed to: Church Hill Rescue Squad, PO Box 704, Church Hill, TN 37642
Those checks will be directly deposited to the reward fund account.
The reward has been extended to June 15, 2022, at which time it will go under review by the CHRS Board of Directors.