THORN HILL — Butch Dix, age 65, of Thorn Hill, passed away Thursday, May 14, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his sisters.
Survivors include his wife, Jewell Dix, of Thorn Hill; grandchildren, Jasmine Ramirez and William Garcia, both of Thorn Hill; sons, David Tomlinson, Shannon Tomlinson and J.Y. Tomlinson, all of Thorn Hill, and Shane Tomlinson, of California; and daughter, Angie Ramirez, of Florida.
A memorial service will be planned for a later date by the family.
Online condolences can be made at www.mcneilfunealhome.com.
McNeil Funeral Home, in Sneedville, handled the arrangements.
