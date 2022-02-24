Hawkins County Mayoral Candidate Mike Herrell told the Review Wednesday he’s had about 20 campaign signs stolen recently out of the yards of friends and supporters.
On Monday, however, he had a campaign sign stolen right out of his own yard.
This time the culprit was caught on video surveillance.
The theft occurred shorty before 6 p.m. Monday by a man driving a silver two door convertible.
Herrell said he believes he knows the thief’s identity, but he hasn’t yet decided if he will report it to the Sheriff’s Office and seek prosecution.
Herrell, who is completing is second term on the County Commission, is one of seven candidates seeking the Republican nomination for the Hawkins County Mayor’s seat.
He told the Review Wednesday he’s anticipating that the dirty tricks like sign theft will only get worse as the May 3 Hawkins County Primary election gets closer.
You can view video footage of the sign theft in the online version of this article at www.therogersvillereview.com