In the 1950’s there was a television series called “Father Knows Best” starring Robert Young and Jane Wyatt, depicting the Anderson family as an idealized family that viewers could relate to and emulate.
The father, Robert Young, was an insurance salesman, and the mother, Jane Wyatt, was a housewife. They had two teenagers, a boy and a girl, who always had some sort of problem or dilemma that needed to be solved.
Mom was always the voice of reason, while father was a very deliberate, thoughtful, problem solver, who would realize the solution to the problem near the end of the episode.
There was plenty of humor and twists and turns throughout the show. I remember watching it as a child on a black and white TV with fuzzy reception, as we neither had cable nor satellite TV in those days.
Robert Young’s portrayal of the father with his stern looks, witty humor, and acting ability would make me think “wow, this guy can solve any family problem and his solution was always right”. He had such a trustworthy and honest demeanor about him.
Fast forward to September 21, 2021.
President Joe Biden addressed the United Nations General Assembly in New York City on numerous challenges facing the world today. While speaking about the COVID-19 pandemic, he stated: “our collective future will hinge on our ability to recognize our common humanity and to act together” to face the challenge ahead.
He then said “as a global community, we’re challenged by urgent and looming crises wherein lie enormous opportunities if-if-we can summon the will and resolve to seize these opportunities”.
He next stated “the United States will lead on all of the greatest challenges of our time, from COVID to climate, peace and security, human dignity, and human rights, but we will not go it alone”. This was an obvious reference to former President Trump’s “America First” policy of nationalism.
Lastly, he said that we will embark on a new era of diplomacy that will “face modern transnational threats through diplomacy, developmental aid and partnerships, not military force”.
While giving his speech the President seemed like a concerned “Father” giving advice and solutions to the world’s problems to all the foreign “Teenagers” in the General Assembly’s audience.
There is only one problem here. Unlike Robert Young, who had a firm, orderly control of his household, Joe’s house, the United States, is in chaos. So, if he can’t solve his own country’s problems, how is he going to solve all the countries of the world’s problems?
When I was an attorney in Orlando, Fla., I tried many jury trials. Through those experiences I obtained the ability to read people through their body language and certain words they uttered as potential jurors or as witnesses in the case.
Every sentence contains key words which give you the real intent of the speaker. So let’s attempt to see in the above four quotes from “Father Joe’s “speech where he is heading in the future.
In the first quote, the key words are “our collective future”. Secondly, he used the words “as a global community”. Quote number three said “the United States will lead …, but we will not go it alone”.
Lastly, he said in our new era we will “face modern transnational threats” and solve them through diplomacy, not military force. The last quote seems to indicate that he will beg China, North Korea, and Iran to stop being so aggressive, just like Neville Chamberlain did with Hitler in 1936.
You see how well that worked out for England. Apparently, World War II was avoided, the Dunkirk evacuation never happened, and the German Luftwaffe never bombed England.
Now, I don’t know how you interpret the above key words, but to me it sounds like Joe Biden is the new President of the World and the key role of the United States is to solve all the world’s problems.
What about all the problems we need to solve right here in the good old United States of America? Oh, that’s right, it is now the United States of the New World Order.
I guess I’m going to have to go down to the Bureau of Vital Statistics and get my Birth Certificate changed because it erroneously states that I was born in the United States of America in 1948, when it still was the USA, and not the USNWO it is today.
Where are Robert Young and that old fuzzy black and white television when we need them?
James C. Weart is a retired criminal law attorney who resides in Rogersville. You can email him at: jamesweartcrimlaw@gmail.com