Why did you decide to run for this office?
I am running for re-election and will continue helping my friends and neighbors. I am out every day/night patrolling the neighborhoods and watching for suspicious vehicles/people. I have made a huge difference in my area by slowing down the traffic. and drugs. With the help of HCSO the drug traffic has really slowed down
Share your education and employment background, and list any previous political offices you’ve held.
I am retired from Eastman Chemical Company (33.5 years) and a Professional Service Dog Trainer working with the disabled to make their lives better. I have been training dogs for over 45 years. I have attended many classes and seminars on K9 handling and uses plus trained and certified my personal Malinois Hawk in patrol and narcotics.
If you are elected what would be your top goals, and what would you like to accomplish by the end of your next term of office?
To continue patrolling and helping support all law enforcement agencies. Appearance alone helps so I will continue patrolling.
Why are you the best, and most qualified candidate for this office?
I would like to see Constables get papers to serve in their District/County. It is not right for Constables in other counties to be serving our papers. I would also like to see Constables be paid the same as county for tickets.
Speak directly to the voters and tell them why they should vote for you.
I will continue patrolling the streets and helping with traffic in your neighborhoods. If needed I will stop and check suspicious vehicles or people on your streets. I am just a call away and will be there to help.