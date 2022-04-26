Have you ever heard this question? Could the younger generation operate a rotary phone like we used up until the turn of the century?
What once was science fiction with Dick Tracey, a comic’s police detective in the 60’s, having a wrist phone that he could call and talk on, is now a reality. But telephone technology has been a fast paced, changing industry.
Terminology like, “How ya doin’ Cecil Bell, was common all over Rogersville in the 1920’s and 1930’s. Before 4 digit numbers and rotary phones, there was an operator and her name was Cecil Bell Stout. She had an office on the left just at the top of the stairs in what is now the Masonic Lodge on the town square.
Cecil Bell knew everybody and everybody that had a phone knew her. Your call might be as simple as calling and asking, Cecil Bell, what time is it? Or you might be at work and need to make a call home before you left, so you’d call saying Cecil Bell, this is Jack, would you ring home for me? Cecil Bell then simply pulled a phone cord out of the switchboard and plugged it into Walter Livesay’s phone line.
What a blessing for me to sit and remanence with my dad, Jack Livesay who is 101. He knew Cecil Bell especially well.
She was Ralph Shanks aunt and Ralph was dad’s best friend. Both lived out the Kingsport highway near Big Creek. Ralph’s dad Horace ran Shanks hotel on S Depot street where the Christian Church is located and dad and Ralph spent many a night there.
Conversations weren’t sacred back then. Cecil Bell could listen in on calls and interested parties, and there were plenty, would stop by during the week to talk to Cecil Bell with a motive to catch up on the news in Rogersville.
Rogersville had an operator, best dad remembers up until he went to service in WWII. That’s when there was a major advancement in technology and phones were introduced with a rotary dial on them.
Literally everyone could then have a phone line right in their home, but there was a slight drawback. You were placed on a party line with 6-8 other families.
If anyone called any of the numbers on your party line, your phone rang. There was a distinctive ring for each residence so you learned who was getting the call.
I’ve watched as my grandma would slip out in the hall where the phone was located and once the neighbor had answered it, she would pick up the receiver, put a handkerchief over the mouthpiece and listen. I’ve made calls home from her house, hang up, but release the receiver to hear click, click, click, click, click, as neighbor after neighbor hung up after listening in on the call.
Obviously no one talked about things they wouldn’t want the larger part of Rogersville to know about. I’ve had young folks say to me, I’d never want to live like that with people knowing all about me.
But I quickly answer back, “nothing has changed”. When they challenge me, I just mention, “ I bet I could read your life simply by reading your Facebook posts.” Suddenly it gets quiet because they realize they’re guilty.
Phones quickly advanced. Party lines in the 40’s and 50’s, advanced to single line rotary phones in the 60’s and wireless phones in the 70’s. Thirty years later, we were introduced to the next advancement, flip cell phones, and now touch screen phones that can do phone calls but essentially act as computers. Owners of modern cell phones can have “near professional” quality cameras, video cameras, do voice and video calls, and basically anything your computer can do.
We have to ask, “what in the world will they think of next”? but we can just about be assured, that if Jesus doesn’t return soon (and many believe He will) there will be a next that will blow the minds of people with today’s latest cellular technology.