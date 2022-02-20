American presidents are on-call 24/7 and spend many of their waking hours knee-deep in the country’s complex affairs.
That doesn’t mean, however, they don’t blow off steam from time to time. Here are some hobbies of past presidents.
Andrew Jackson
President Andrew Jackson bred horses at his Tennessee home and kept a racing stable at the White House, the White House Historical Foundation says. He had horses named Bolivia, Lady Nashville, Emilie and Busiris.
Chester A. Arthur
Considered an expert angler, President Chester A. Arthur was an avid fisherman. Arthur was the first president to visit Yellowstone.
His three-week fishing expedition in 1883 helped generate publicity that would help make the case for additional protections for the park.
Franklin D. Roosevelt
The Franklin D. Roosevelt Presidential Library and Museum says that stamp collecting was one of the president’s lifelong hobbies. He first got interested when he was 8 years old and enjoyed the hobby his whole life.
In the White House, the library says, there was scarcely a day when he did not spend some time with his collection.
William Howard Taft
President William Howard Taft was the first president of the United States to openly admit playing golf. Golf was considered a rich man’s game at the time and other presidents kept their playing a secret.
Herbert Hoover
An avid baseball fan, President Herbert Hoover made time for joining in and watching games whenever he could. He received complimentary season passes from both the American and National leagues.
Hoover called baseball the perfect way to teach children about sportsmanship, work and good morals. “Next to religion,” Hoover said, “baseball has a greater impact on our American way of life than any other American institution.”
Richard Nixon
President Richard Nixon and first lady Pat Nixon were both avid bowlers. They had a one-lane alley built in an underground workspace in the White House in 1973.
“In many ways, bowling is better for me than golf because it doesn’t take as much time. I don’t have time to duck out and play golf, but I can duck out and bowl,” Nixon once told the press corps.
Barack Obama
President Barack Obama hosted basketball games that even included NBA players. Sports Illustrated reports that stars such as Kevin Durant, Scottie Pippen, LeBron James, Chris Paul, Derrick Rose, Alonzo Mourning and Magic Johnson.