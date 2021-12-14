Student-chefs from Cherokee’s Culinary Arts II competed in Restaurant Wars 2021 last week, preparing a business and marketing plan that included menu analysis and creation; and selection of restaurant type including theme, decor, and food genre.
The menu had to include 2 appetizers, 3 entrees, and 2 desserts.
Student-chefs presented this business plan to four judges on day one of competition. On day two, student-chefs prepared one of the main entrees from their menu including a side and sauce.
Student-chefs also had to demonstrate 2 different knife skills and follow all safety protocols for food and work space.
Thank you to Josh Henry from Big H BBQ, Joe West from Red Dog on Main, and Maddie Wilmouth from Bull Babies who served as judges for the two day competition along with Dr. Byron Booker, assistant principal at Cherokee.
These chefs and restaurateurs are industry experts who provide real-world application of what Chef Whitney Swinney teaches her Culinary Arts II student-chefs. We value their time, talents, and contributions to the Cherokee High School and the CTE Culinary program.
Four groups competed: Little Italy, La Mesa Rica, The Flaming 5, and Boss Burger.
Little Italy prepared chicken parmesan with roasted asparagus and garlic biscuits. Boss Burger prepared a BBQ bacon burger with a side of asparagus and baked mac and cheese with onions and bacon. La Mesa Rica prepared homemade chicken tamales with homemade tortilla chips and queso.
Congratulations to The Flaming 5 who won Restaurant Wars 2021 with the preparation of homemade gnocchi with Italian sausage in cream sauce and a fresh side salad.
Culinary II student-chefs competing this year were Talan Atkins, Gideon Brown, Kirtsen Cinnamon, Emily Collins, Nevaeh Curry, Nevaeh Greene, Aidan Greer, Amy Henry, Macyn Hixson, Jaydon Konsela, Austyn Lawrence, Bella Markham, Zoey Owenby, Tabitha Ragan, Jesse Stump, Hanna Ward, Richard Woods, and Cypress Young.
CTE Roadshow
Sidelined last year with the Covid-19 pandemic, Cherokee’s Career and Technical Education students along with CTE Principal Dr. Byron Booker took once again to the open road for the 2021 CTE Roadshow.
Students from 6 programs of study prepared an interactive presentation to highlight career opportunities and tools of the trade. The students presented from Agriculture Science (Horticulture), Cosmetology, Fire Management Services, Health Science, Industrial Maintenance, and Navy Junior ROTC.
Their presentations were approximately 10 minutes, sharing skills, tools, and education required for each career choice. Thank you to Chief Gary Stidham and Ag Science teacher Kevin Helton who served as chaperones along with Dr. Byron Booker.
Special thanks to the principals and guidance counselors at the elementary feeder schools and Hope Malone, Hawkins County School Elementary Supervisor for their assistance with the design, logistics, and activities for the days.
Cherokee CTE students presented to elementary students in kindergarten through 5th grade at St. Clair Elementary School and Mooresburg Elementary School on Monday, November 22nd.
Students presented at Joseph Rodgers Primary and Hawkins Elementary School on Tuesday, November 23rd. Following winter break, the students will take to the road one final time for 2021 to present at Rogersville City School and Bulls Gap School in January.
Students who participated in the 2021 CTE Roadshow were Rebecca Pinkston, Leah Lipe, Micah Jones, Gemma Brooks, Isabelle Calhoun, Amber Hall, Landon Jackson, Mark Holcomb, Sophie Horton, Josh Lawson, Stephen Sabol, Thomas Faust, Sam Manis, Bailee Hamilton, Haley Vigil, Cassidy Cooper, Jase Dalton, Marcos, Digerness, Ian Stewart, Dustin Mayes, Melody Wilchelns, Jacob Whitney, and Katlyn Ramsey.